Alden Richards’ fashion collection with Avel Bacudio sold out in minutes

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards’ first fashion collection in collaboration with international Filipino designer Avel Bacudio got sold out within minutes, the team behind the collection told Philstar.com.

“It sold out in minutes when we launched on (e-commerce platform) Zilingo! We restock some styles but they're sold the moment they're posted on ZIlingo or our website! It's crazy!” Patricia Herbolario, content and social media officer for Avel, told Philstar.com in an e-mail.

According to Herbolario, the collection got sold out from customers from all over the globe.

“We have people shopping from the USA, Japan and Dubai. There's a lot of OFWs (Overseas Filipino Workers) who do not want to miss out on the limited edition pieces at such low prices!” Herbolario claimed. “Some family members based in Manila even shop on their behalf and they ship it to their family abroad.”

She said that when their collection’s pop-up store in Eastwood opened, people lined up for the collection the night before.

“They slept on the streets to get the first dibs on the collection!” she bared.

She also shared that when the pieces got sold out, Alden's fans clamored to buy even the design team's uniforms.

Alden and Avel, she said, were “extremely overwhelmed by the love and support they're getting.”

Most importantly, the two collaborators are excited that the sold-out collection would be able to help visually-challenged children under the care of their collection’s chosen beneficiaries, the Northern Luzon Association for the Blind (NLAB) in La Trinidad, Benguet.

“The NLAB kids we're helping out are extremely grateful for the support, too!” Herbolario enthused.

She assured those eyeing for the collection that Avel and Alden will come up with more styles and designs in the coming months.

The "athleisure" or sportswear-inspired collection, designed by both Avel and Alden, includes jackets, tracksuits, pullovers and joggers in shades of black, maroon, navy blue, off-white and gray, the colors that Avel first saw after temporarily going blind due to retinal detachment.

In a prior interview with Philstar.com, Alden said the collection is special to him since he portrays a blind man in his ongoing TV drama series, “The Gift.”