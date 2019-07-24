NEW ON NETFLIX
From left: Senator Imee Marcos at the 2019 SONA red carpet; Kris Aquino at the "green carpet" of "Crazy Rich Asians" world premiere
Instagram/Imee Marcos; Kris Aquino
Kris Aquino reacts to Imee Marcos’ yellow SONA #OoTD
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2019 - 11:36am

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino said she is willing to meet the Marcoses halfway if Senator Imee Marcos’ yellow dress in the recent State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte means acknowledging past sins. 

It can be recalled that when asked what was the reason behind Imee’s yellow Mak Tumang dress in the SONA, the neophyte senator said: “Move forward, magkaisa ulit.”

In Kris’ Instagram account, a fan asked Kris what was her take on Imee wearing the yellow dress. 

“Nagdilaw po si Sen. Imelda sa SONA yesterday. Ano pong masasabi niyo tungkol don? Kasi yellow symbolizes the Liberal Party which is their rival?” the Instagram user commented on Kris. 

“1st, yellow isn’t LP. Yellow comes from TIE A YELLOW RIBBON for my Dad. If it’s a sincere gesture to reach out, acknowledge past sins and show remorse— I shall meet them halfway. We can move forward but we can do that only by acknowledging the past,” Kris said. 

Kris admitted that she never knew Imee and she is open for conversations to understand the lives of each other.  

“Sen. Imee has never heard from me about my childhood & I have never heard about her history as well. We should be open to a conversation to understand our lives. Fair enough?” Kris said. 

Kris’ and Imee’s families have been political rivals. Kris' father, then Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., was a strong critic of Imee’s father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos.

