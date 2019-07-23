NEW ON NETFLIX
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Senator Risa Hontiveros at the SONA 2019 red carpet
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
Risa Hontiveros slams Twitter user criticizing her SONA outfit
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 3:12pm

MANILA, Philippines —

Senator Risa Hontiveros has slammed a Twitter user after the user called the senator a “thirsty slut” because of her outfit during the State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday. 

The Twitter user posted a photo of the Philippine senator with Hontiveros’ thigh encircled. 
 

“Dress appropriately. There’s a place and time to dress like a thirsty slut and a senator of the republic,” he captioned the photo. 

The tweet reached the senator as she posted the screenshot of the user’s post. 

“Stop telling women how to dress,” the lawmaker said.

She also shared it on her Facebook account with the hashtag #BawalBastos, referring to the Safe Spaces Act or “Bawal Bastos,” a law signed by Duterte recently that aims to punish catcalling and other gender-based harassment in public spaces and online.

"The state also recognizes that both men and women must have equality, security, and safety not only in private, but also on the streets, public spaces, online, workplaces, and educational and training institutions," the law said. 

Hontiveros reportedly wore a piña barong dress designed by Joel Acebuche, made from textile woven in Kalibo, with embroidery done in Lumban.

RISA HONTIVEROS SONA2019 SONA2019ARTICLE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
43 minutes ago
Risa Hontiveros slams Twitter user criticizing her SONA outfit
By Jan Milo Severo | 43 minutes ago
Hontiveros reportedly wore a piña barong dress designed by Joel Acebuche, made from textile woven in Kalibo, with embroidery...
Fashion and Beauty
23 hours ago
In Photos: SONA 2019 red carpet fashion
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
Political statements, current events and Catriona Gray's Miss Universe "lava gown" — these are among the inspirations...
Fashion and Beauty
1 day ago
In photos: Designers share preview of SONA 2019 red carpet outfits
By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 day ago
In preparation for President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address on Monday, Filipino designers have shared...
Fashion and Beauty
6 days ago
David Koenigswarter makes music for mom Eva Abesamis’ birthday
By Maurice Arcache | 6 days ago
The elegant social stalwart Eva Abesamis de Koenigswarter celebrated her sapphire birthday twice in lavish fashion, dahl...
Fashion and Beauty
13 days ago
Dress like an influencer in 4 easy trends
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 13 days ago
Ever wanted to rifle through a style icon’s closet?
Fashion and Beauty
13 days ago
The search is on for kitchen hero chefs
By Maurice Arcache | 13 days ago
Solane, the leading LPG solutions provider, puts the spotlight on a new breed of Filipino chefs, dahlings, as it recently...
Fashion and Beauty
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with