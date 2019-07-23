Risa Hontiveros slams Twitter user criticizing her SONA outfit

MANILA, Philippines —

Senator Risa Hontiveros has slammed a Twitter user after the user called the senator a “thirsty slut” because of her outfit during the State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday.

The Twitter user posted a photo of the Philippine senator with Hontiveros’ thigh encircled.



Dear Risa Hontiveros,



Dress appropriately. There's a place and time to dress like a thirsty slut and a senator of the republic. #CoverUp #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/D6m8mrHOgg — Carlo Malonzo (@carlo1em) July 22, 2019

“Dress appropriately. There’s a place and time to dress like a thirsty slut and a senator of the republic,” he captioned the photo.

The tweet reached the senator as she posted the screenshot of the user’s post.

“Stop telling women how to dress,” the lawmaker said.

She also shared it on her Facebook account with the hashtag #BawalBastos, referring to the Safe Spaces Act or “Bawal Bastos,” a law signed by Duterte recently that aims to punish catcalling and other gender-based harassment in public spaces and online.

"The state also recognizes that both men and women must have equality, security, and safety not only in private, but also on the streets, public spaces, online, workplaces, and educational and training institutions," the law said.

Hontiveros reportedly wore a piña barong dress designed by Joel Acebuche, made from textile woven in Kalibo, with embroidery done in Lumban.