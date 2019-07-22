In Photos: SONA 2019 red carpet fashion

MANILA, Philippines — Political statements, current events and Catriona Gray's Miss Universe "lava gown" — these are among the inspirations behind some of the Filipiniana outfits that celebrities, media personalities and politicians wore at the red carpet on their way to attend the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Like in Oscars, Emmys and other Hollywood awarding ceremonies, some attendees made a political battlecry before entering the hall, while others added pins and other “accessories” to their traditional Filipino ensembles, signifying the causes they stand for.

While some wore existing outfits, others commissioned Filipino designers. While others went for solid but eye-popping colors, others nodded to patriotism by incorporating traditional Filipino fabric and indigenous materials into their garb.

Since former Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero is now Sorsogon governor, his wife, actress Heart Evangelista, will be missed in the SONA red carpet.

Likewise, SONA red carpet lacks wattage this year since socialite Jinkee Pacquiao is with Senator Manny Pacquiao in the United States following the solon's victory over Keith Thurman last Sunday.

Below are some of the looks that graced this year's SONA red carpet.



Sen. Imee Marcos — daughter of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos — is wearing a Mak Tumang gown for #SONA2019. Explaining her outfit, Marcos says: Sawang-sawa na ko sa bangayan ng dilaw at pula sa pulitika. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/3k9lOqLB3G — Ian Nicolas Cigaral (@ipcigaral) July 22, 2019

Senate neophyte Francis Tolentino is the first to walk at the red carpet located in the House’s north wing lobby. | @gaeacabico



Members of Congress were asked to arrive at least an hour before Duterte's SONA at 4 p.m. #SONAlive pic.twitter.com/xwfXPrIVKI — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 22, 2019

Sen. Risa Hontiveros arrives here for #SONA2019 wearing a contemporary terno designed by Joel Acebuche and pair of shoes made in Marikina.



The outfit of the author of anti-SOGIE bill has rainbow pin.



???? @gaeacabico #SONAlive pic.twitter.com/XwTIrDxrlS — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 22, 2019

Ahead of the SONA and on the red carpet, actor Philip Salvador to militants and Duterte’s critics: “Mamatay kayong lahat.”



???? @james_relativo @PilStarNgayon #SONAlive pic.twitter.com/nz09pS2G1J — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 22, 2019

Dina Bonnevie dons a terno w/Ilocano embroidery to match her husband Cong. DV Savellano. She’s happy to see more celebrities attend this years #SONA2019. Acc to her, this dispels all thoughts that actors & actresses are stupid. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph #CelebrityAksyon pic.twitter.com/9cAepW6lZ6 — Mj Marfori ???? (@mjmarfori) July 22, 2019

Senator Nancy Binay present at the Senate opening with her husband Jose Benjamin Angeles. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/qDpsgSMEOZ — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019

Senator Joel Villanueva and wife Gladys Cruz-Villanueva at the Senate for the opening of the 18th Congress. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/F0vscOROns — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri arrives with wife Audrey Tan-Zubiri at the Senate on Monday. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/qol1JK1B0m — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019

Senator Imee Marcos and sons Borgy and Matthew Manotoc arrive at the Senate on Monday. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/uiUCd6QAnt — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019

Senator Pia Cayetano is also present at the Senate for the opening of the 18th Congress. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/BzsTE28IaF — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019

Senator Grace Poe with mother Susan Roces at the Senate on Monday. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/1mJY1AHsNH — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019

LOOK: VP Leni and daughters in Filipiniana attire for this afternoon's State of the Nation Address of President Duterte. | @helenmflores ( ????@jpgrobredo) #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/werzcif7bM — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro creatively used their fans to call for the increase of teacher’s salaries and increased gov’t support for basic social services. #SONAlive @PhilstarNews @PilStarNgayon pic.twitter.com/SthwZrmlT3 — James Relativo (@james_relativo) July 22, 2019

Davao del Sur Rep. Mercedes “Didi” Cagas handed bracelets to the media and wore an “indigenous gown” to represent the IP community in her hometown. #SONAlive @PhilstarNews @PilStarNgayon pic.twitter.com/jQkW1x63PI — James Relativo (@james_relativo) July 22, 2019

Ex-senator and now Antique Rep. Loren Legarda walks the #SONALive red carpet wearing a red violet terno. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/92tvNVjjAL — Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019

Protesting the admin's soft stance on WPS issue, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate wears a barong handpainted by Karapatan legal counsel Sol Tauli. Barong shows a Chinese and Filipino fishing boats. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/PE7ET4Jkem — Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019

Rep. Sol Aragones says her Filipiñana is the "local version" Miss Universe Catriona Gray's iconic outfit. @PhilstarNews #SONAlive pic.twitter.com/0FIcTiZMp3 — Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019

The sister of House Speaker, Sen. Pia Cayetano, poses for a photo. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/kQd2Dj3Yux — Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019

As usual, Sen. Grace Poe is wearing a white outfit. She is accompanied by her sone and chief of staff, Bryan Llamanzares. @PhilstarNews #SONALive pic.twitter.com/JJEYa2ptXR — Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019

PAO chief Persida Acosta, the face of those allegedly affected by the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine, arrives here at Batasan, says her terno was “pinadala lang sa office.” @PhilstarNews #SONALive pic.twitter.com/UptJVhnLZl — Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019

Protesting the admin's soft stance on #SouthChinaSea issue, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate wears a barong handpainted by Karapatan legal counsel Sol Tauli. Barong shows a Chinese and Filipino fishing boats.



???? @gaeacabico

LIVE: https://t.co/IYSh459DzZ pic.twitter.com/1mpc9CNVuY — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 22, 2019

Sen. Migz Zubiri and his wife Audrey arrive here at Batasan. Zubiri says the Senate will help President Duterte achieve his legislative agenda.



???? @gaeacabico #SONAlive

LIVE: https://t.co/IYSh459DzZ pic.twitter.com/bXePElxQbB — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 22, 2019