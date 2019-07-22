NEW ON NETFLIX
From left: Newly elected Senator Imee Marcos; actor Robin Padilla; Antique representative Loren Legarda; Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate at the 2019 SONA red carpet
In Photos: SONA 2019 red carpet fashion
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Political statements, current events and Catriona Gray's Miss Universe "lava gown" — these are among the inspirations behind some of the Filipiniana outfits that celebrities, media personalities and politicians wore at the red carpet on their way to attend the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Like in Oscars, Emmys and other Hollywood awarding ceremonies, some attendees made a political battlecry before entering the hall, while others added pins and other “accessories” to their traditional Filipino ensembles, signifying the causes they stand for. 

While some wore existing outfits, others commissioned Filipino designers. While others went for solid but eye-popping colors, others nodded to patriotism by incorporating traditional Filipino fabric and indigenous materials into their garb. 

Since former Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero is now Sorsogon governor, his wife, actress Heart Evangelista, will be missed in the SONA red carpet.

Likewise, SONA red carpet lacks wattage this year since socialite Jinkee Pacquiao is with Senator Manny Pacquiao in the United States following the solon's victory over Keith Thurman last Sunday.

Below are some of the looks that graced this year's SONA red carpet.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

