In Photos: SONA 2019 red carpet fashion

MANILA, Philippines — Political statements, current events and Catriona Gray's Miss Universe "lava gown" — these are among the inspirations behind some of the Filipiniana outfits that celebrities, media personalities and politicians wore at the red carpet on their way to attend the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte.
Like in Oscars, Emmys and other Hollywood awarding ceremonies, some attendees made a political battlecry before entering the hall, while others added pins and other “accessories” to their traditional Filipino ensembles, signifying the causes they stand for.
While some wore existing outfits, others commissioned Filipino designers. While others went for solid but eye-popping colors, others nodded to patriotism by incorporating traditional Filipino fabric and indigenous materials into their garb.
Since former Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero is now Sorsogon governor, his wife, actress Heart Evangelista, will be missed in the SONA red carpet.
Likewise, SONA red carpet lacks wattage this year since socialite Jinkee Pacquiao is with Senator Manny Pacquiao in the United States following the solon's victory over Keith Thurman last Sunday.
Below are some of the looks that graced this year's SONA red carpet.
Sen. Imee Marcos — daughter of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos — is wearing a Mak Tumang gown for #SONA2019. Explaining her outfit, Marcos says: Sawang-sawa na ko sa bangayan ng dilaw at pula sa pulitika. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/3k9lOqLB3G— Ian Nicolas Cigaral (@ipcigaral) July 22, 2019
“La Filigrina” by @maktumang Deriving inspiration from Philippine craft and jewelry, the gown is crafted with sunset ombre “Solihiya”-inspired fabric, adorned with “Gold Tambourine” swags and medallion. This is a testament to the ever-relevant challenge for all of us to look beyond 'political' colors. Rather, be inspired by our forefathers' courage and bravery which ensure that the light of the sun will always shine bright, bringing hope for our beloved country. We all need to work hand in hand, together, to make our country truly a 'bayang magiliw'.
Senate neophyte Francis Tolentino is the first to walk at the red carpet located in the House’s north wing lobby. | @gaeacabico— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 22, 2019
Members of Congress were asked to arrive at least an hour before Duterte's SONA at 4 p.m. #SONAlive pic.twitter.com/xwfXPrIVKI
Sen. Risa Hontiveros arrives here for #SONA2019 wearing a contemporary terno designed by Joel Acebuche and pair of shoes made in Marikina.— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 22, 2019
The outfit of the author of anti-SOGIE bill has rainbow pin.
???? @gaeacabico #SONAlive pic.twitter.com/XwTIrDxrlS
Ahead of the SONA and on the red carpet, actor Philip Salvador to militants and Duterte’s critics: “Mamatay kayong lahat.”— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 22, 2019
???? @james_relativo @PilStarNgayon #SONAlive pic.twitter.com/nz09pS2G1J
Dina Bonnevie dons a terno w/Ilocano embroidery to match her husband Cong. DV Savellano. She’s happy to see more celebrities attend this years #SONA2019. Acc to her, this dispels all thoughts that actors & actresses are stupid. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph #CelebrityAksyon pic.twitter.com/9cAepW6lZ6— Mj Marfori ???? (@mjmarfori) July 22, 2019
Senator Nancy Binay present at the Senate opening with her husband Jose Benjamin Angeles. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/qDpsgSMEOZ— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019
Senator Joel Villanueva and wife Gladys Cruz-Villanueva at the Senate for the opening of the 18th Congress. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/F0vscOROns— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019
Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri arrives with wife Audrey Tan-Zubiri at the Senate on Monday. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/qol1JK1B0m— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019
Senator Imee Marcos and sons Borgy and Matthew Manotoc arrive at the Senate on Monday. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/uiUCd6QAnt— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019
Senator Pia Cayetano is also present at the Senate for the opening of the 18th Congress. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/BzsTE28IaF— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019
Senator Grace Poe with mother Susan Roces at the Senate on Monday. #SONA2019 #DuterteMidterm pic.twitter.com/1mJY1AHsNH— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019
LOOK: VP Leni and daughters in Filipiniana attire for this afternoon's State of the Nation Address of President Duterte. | @helenmflores ( ????@jpgrobredo) #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/werzcif7bM— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 22, 2019
Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro creatively used their fans to call for the increase of teacher’s salaries and increased gov’t support for basic social services. #SONAlive @PhilstarNews @PilStarNgayon pic.twitter.com/SthwZrmlT3— James Relativo (@james_relativo) July 22, 2019
Davao del Sur Rep. Mercedes “Didi” Cagas handed bracelets to the media and wore an “indigenous gown” to represent the IP community in her hometown. #SONAlive @PhilstarNews @PilStarNgayon pic.twitter.com/jQkW1x63PI— James Relativo (@james_relativo) July 22, 2019
Ex-senator and now Antique Rep. Loren Legarda walks the #SONALive red carpet wearing a red violet terno. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/92tvNVjjAL— Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019
Protesting the admin's soft stance on WPS issue, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate wears a barong handpainted by Karapatan legal counsel Sol Tauli. Barong shows a Chinese and Filipino fishing boats. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/PE7ET4Jkem— Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019
Rep. Sol Aragones says her Filipiñana is the "local version" Miss Universe Catriona Gray's iconic outfit. @PhilstarNews #SONAlive pic.twitter.com/0FIcTiZMp3— Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019
The sister of House Speaker, Sen. Pia Cayetano, poses for a photo. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/kQd2Dj3Yux— Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019
As usual, Sen. Grace Poe is wearing a white outfit. She is accompanied by her sone and chief of staff, Bryan Llamanzares. @PhilstarNews #SONALive pic.twitter.com/JJEYa2ptXR— Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019
PAO chief Persida Acosta, the face of those allegedly affected by the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine, arrives here at Batasan, says her terno was “pinadala lang sa office.” @PhilstarNews #SONALive pic.twitter.com/UptJVhnLZl— Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019
Protesting the admin's soft stance on #SouthChinaSea issue, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate wears a barong handpainted by Karapatan legal counsel Sol Tauli. Barong shows a Chinese and Filipino fishing boats.— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 22, 2019
???? @gaeacabico
LIVE: https://t.co/IYSh459DzZ pic.twitter.com/1mpc9CNVuY
Sen. Migz Zubiri and his wife Audrey arrive here at Batasan. Zubiri says the Senate will help President Duterte achieve his legislative agenda.— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 22, 2019
???? @gaeacabico #SONAlive
LIVE: https://t.co/IYSh459DzZ pic.twitter.com/bXePElxQbB
Kabataan Rep. Sarah Jane Elago shoes off her blue Filipiñana with a sash that represents the youth's commitment to PH sovereignty.— Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019
Elago is the poorest House member last year. @PhilstarNews #SONALive pic.twitter.com/FlQqI3pRLW
View this post on Instagram
Senator @sonnyangara's beautiful wife @tootsyangara in #michaelleyva for the 18th Congress of the Senate of the Philippines ???????? #sona2019 She is wearing a white #modernfilipiniana dress with silk Pina sleeves with rainbow pin to support our dear #lgbtq community ???? ???????? #michaelleyva #michaelleyvamanila #lovelocal #pinoy make up by: @rosaspatrick ??????
