NEW ON NETFLIX
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Senator Nancy Binay in a piña outfit; Mak Tumang's “La Filigrina” creation
Twitter/Dharel Placido, screenshot; Facebook/Mak Tumang
In photos: Designers share preview of SONA 2019 red carpet outfits
C. Mendez Legaspi (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 12:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — In preparation for President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address on Monday, Filipino designers have shared a preview of their creations for the red carpet.

Cebu-based fashion designer Cary Santiago shared on Facebook that he experimented with the traditional Filipino costume “Maria Clara.”

 

He also shared the SONA outfits of Leyte first district representative Yedda Romualdez for the last three years.

 

Likewise, he showed the white draped outfit he made for Daphne Lagon, wife of Ako Bisaya Party-list representative Sonny Lagon. 

Meanwhile, Manila-based designer Marc Rancy shared a snapshot of a detail of one of the three SONA ensembles he designed for three Congress members. 

Screenshot from Facebook/Marc Rancy

Jearson Demavivas, who designed Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe national costumes, also provided a preview of a custom-made Filipiniana he made that incorporates a traditional Filipino tribal textile.

Screenshot from Facebook/Jearson Demavivas

Mak Tumang, who designed Gray’s Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe gowns, has showed his creation seemingly resembling Catriona’s iconic “lava gown” or high-slit, sweetheart dress inspired by Mount Mayon.

The gown, however, has been called “La Filigrina” and has been inspired by Philippine craft and jewelry.

"The gown is crafted with sunset ombre 'Solihiya' inspired fabric, adorned with 'Gold Tambourine' swags and medallion," Tumang explained.

"This is a testament of the ever-relevant challenge for all of us to look beyond 'political' colors. Rather, be inspired by our forefathers' courage and bravery which ensue that the light of the sun will always shine bright bringing hope for our beloved country. We all need to work hand in hand; together, to make our country truly a 'bayang magiliw'."

In an exclusive interview with this writer, designer Randy Ortiz said that for this SONA, he churned out creations for former actress and now Leyte 4th district representative Lucy Torres and Senator Nancy Binay.

In a Twitter post by ABS-CBN News, Binay shared that her SONA preparations included skipping rice.

SONA FASHION SONA2019 SONA2019ARTICLE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
5 days ago
David Koenigswarter makes music for mom Eva Abesamis’ birthday
By Maurice Arcache | 5 days ago
The elegant social stalwart Eva Abesamis de Koenigswarter celebrated her sapphire birthday twice in lavish fashion, dahl...
Fashion and Beauty
12 days ago
Dress like an influencer in 4 easy trends
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 12 days ago
Ever wanted to rifle through a style icon’s closet?
Fashion and Beauty
12 days ago
The search is on for kitchen hero chefs
By Maurice Arcache | 12 days ago
Solane, the leading LPG solutions provider, puts the spotlight on a new breed of Filipino chefs, dahlings, as it recently...
Fashion and Beauty
Exclusive
16 days ago
WATCH: Victoria’s Secret Angels give makeup tutorials for both ‘morena,’ ‘mestiza’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 days ago
Romee and Lais have been recently named as endorsers of Beauty Pop by Penshoppe, the Filipino global brand’s newly revived...
Fashion and Beauty
16 days ago
WATCH: Victoria’s Secret Angels give tips for OoTD, selfie, aspiring models
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 days ago
“Work hard and never give up,” said Romee.
Fashion and Beauty
Exclusive
17 days ago
WATCH: Victoria’s Secret Angels show their walk in Manila
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 days ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Romee and Lais showed a sample of their famous walks, bringing a piece of the...
Fashion and Beauty
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with