In photos: Designers share preview of SONA 2019 red carpet outfits

MANILA, Philippines — In preparation for President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address on Monday, Filipino designers have shared a preview of their creations for the red carpet.

Cebu-based fashion designer Cary Santiago shared on Facebook that he experimented with the traditional Filipino costume “Maria Clara.”

He also shared the SONA outfits of Leyte first district representative Yedda Romualdez for the last three years.

Likewise, he showed the white draped outfit he made for Daphne Lagon, wife of Ako Bisaya Party-list representative Sonny Lagon.

Meanwhile, Manila-based designer Marc Rancy shared a snapshot of a detail of one of the three SONA ensembles he designed for three Congress members.

Screenshot from Facebook/Marc Rancy

Jearson Demavivas, who designed Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe national costumes, also provided a preview of a custom-made Filipiniana he made that incorporates a traditional Filipino tribal textile.

Screenshot from Facebook/Jearson Demavivas

Mak Tumang, who designed Gray’s Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe gowns, has showed his creation seemingly resembling Catriona’s iconic “lava gown” or high-slit, sweetheart dress inspired by Mount Mayon.

The gown, however, has been called “La Filigrina” and has been inspired by Philippine craft and jewelry.

"The gown is crafted with sunset ombre 'Solihiya' inspired fabric, adorned with 'Gold Tambourine' swags and medallion," Tumang explained.

"This is a testament of the ever-relevant challenge for all of us to look beyond 'political' colors. Rather, be inspired by our forefathers' courage and bravery which ensue that the light of the sun will always shine bright bringing hope for our beloved country. We all need to work hand in hand; together, to make our country truly a 'bayang magiliw'."

In an exclusive interview with this writer, designer Randy Ortiz said that for this SONA, he churned out creations for former actress and now Leyte 4th district representative Lucy Torres and Senator Nancy Binay.

In a Twitter post by ABS-CBN News, Binay shared that her SONA preparations included skipping rice.