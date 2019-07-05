MOTHER'S DAY
WATCH: Victoria’s Secret Angels give makeup tutorials for both ‘morena,’ ‘mestiza’
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2019 - 6:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Victoria’s Secret Angels Romee Strijd and Lais Ribeiro recently visited the Philippines to launch the new makeup line of proudly Filipino lifestyle brand Penshoppe.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Lais and Romee shared skincare and makeup hacks they learned from the makeup rooms of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows and other international runway shows they have modeled for.

“You know I think bright colors, like this one that I’m using, it’s called Wild Child, bright colors with a dark skintone is really good because it pops out of your skin. It’s like a bikini, when you tan and the colors are brighter, it sets better on your skin,” the Brazilian Lais told her fellow “morenas” or tanned beauties like some Filipinas.

 

“I think for me, it’s really important for me to hydrate my skin and drink a lot of water, eat healthy, healthy fats, because what you put into your body, that’s what is shown in the outside,” said the fair-skinned Dutch model Romee.

“Moisturize and cleanse your face always!” she stressed.

Romee and Lais have been recently named as endorsers of Beauty Pop by Penshoppe, the Filipino global brand’s newly revived cosmetics line that kicks off with 18 shades for all skin tones. — Videos by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Philstar
