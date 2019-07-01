WATCH: Marian Rivera unveils first fashion collection

MANILA, Philippines — Actress, mother, TV host and entrepreneur Marian Rivera has recently added another feather to her cap — designer.

Marian recently unveiled her first fashion collection, a T-shirt collection, in a catwalk show in collaboration with Filipino brand Kultura.

Marian told Philstar.com in an interview that the collection is inspired by her bubbly personality, her favorite color, pink; and her fondness for flowers.

“Actually, hindi naman ako fashionista, pero dun ako sa OoTD (outfit of the day) ko na maging kumportable ako at kung sa’n makakarelate ang bawat isa,” Marian explained.

Marian and the brand worked closely together for her T-shirt line, which comes in seven designs. According to the actress, the T-shirts are very versatile that she can wear these “with my favorite jeans or skirt. I can also be creative by folding or cutting the sleeves or make it a cropped top.”

When asked if it has always been her dream to come up with a fashion line or brand, the actress, who owns her own flower shop, said: “’Yung mga fashion-fashion ek-ek, kanila na lang. Ako, bulaklak, fine!”

She shared that she first discovered that she loves gardening when she had to wear maternity dresses with floral designs.

“Dapat ‘di ka takot maging Pinoy,” she enthused. “Kailangan proud to be Pinoy ka. Dapat gumagamit ka at tinatangkilik mo ang sariling atin.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.