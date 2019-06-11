Heart Evangelista sponsors Miss Sorsogon’s Binibining Pilipinas gown

MANILA, Philippines — From a style icon, Heart Evangelista is now also a fashion patron. Though the actress was not a candidate or a judge at the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas 2019 pageant, she is said to have sponsored the evening gown of Miss Sorsogon, Maria Isabela Galeria.
In an Instagram post following the pageant, Heart shared her gratitude for Galeria and for the gown’s designer, Heart’s friend and collaborator Mark Bumgarner.
Last night was just the beginning of a bright future ahead of you, @mariaisabelagaleria . ? On behalf of Sorsogon, Salamatunon Tabi! ? We truly are so proud of you! At only 20, you were able to grace the Bb. Pilipinas stage exuding confidence and elegance. @escuderochiz and I are so excited to work with you to make the province of Sorsogon a better place! ?? ? Special thanks to my dear @markbumgarner for the stunning gown! ????? It melts my heart to know that the production of this dress was also made by people from Sorsogon!?And of course, thank you also to the team of @abtkurniawan! ? Last night wouldn’t have been possible without you! ???? #MahalKongSorsogon #SorsogonFirst #BbPilipinas2019
“Last night was just the beginning of a bright future ahead of you, @mariaisabelagaleria. On behalf of Sorsogon, Salamatunon Tabi! We truly are so proud of you! At only 20, you were able to grace the Bb. Pilipinas stage exuding confidence and elegance. @escuderochiz and I are so excited to work with you to make the province of Sorsogon a better place!” Heart said.
Galeria was a top 15 finalist in the pageant. During the Question and Answer portion, she addressed her fellow Sorsoganons in their dialect, while Heart and Chiz can be seen cheering for her in the crowd.
RELATED: FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Top 15 finalists’ Q&A
PART II ???????? To Aces and Queens who mentored and trained us to become the queens we are now, Thank you so much ???? To @ilovemydentist and @arnolddelacruz, thank you for giving me the perfect smile???? To tatay Yeoh, who fought with me in this battle, who gave me strength when I was about to give up, and who continued to love me as his own, I love you. ???? To Miss Heart Evangelista Escudero and to Honorable Senator, Newly Elected Governor of the province of SORSOGON, Chiz Escudero, there are no words to describe how grateful I am for your support and love. I was at the backstage when my co-candidates informed me that you are watching! I was so thrilled to represent my home town in front of the PUSO of our province. ???? And finally to my family, team Matnog, team Sorsogon, team Mandaluyong, team Pililia, team Imus, team Pampanga, team Baler and team Boston, thank you for giving me the opportunity to do this. ???? Congratulations @samanthabernardo__ @ayabesamis @lerenmaebautista @samantha_ashley_lo @raebaaee @emmatiglao @patchmag and @gazinii, YOU ARE MY QUEENS ???????? Thank you @bbpilipinasofficial and @themissuniverseph for giving me an amazing opportunity to inspire and empower others ???????? To my Binibining Pilipinas 2019 sisters, I LOVE YOU???? SALAMATUNON TABI SA INTIRO NA SUNOPORTA! DIYOS MABALOS!! Once a Binibini, Always a Binibini ???? This is your Binibini Sorsogon, MARIA ISABELA GALERIA
Heart’s husband, former senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, has been newly elected as Sorsogon governor, and ever since, Heart, who is now the province’s “first lady,” has pledged to promote the province’s culture, arts and artisans.
According to Heart, though Galeria’s dress was designed by the Manila-based Bumgarner, it was made by the people of Sorsogon.
“Special thanks to my dear @markbumgarner for the stunning gown! It melts my heart to know that the production of this dress was also made by people from Sorsogon! And of course, thank you also to the team of @abtkurniawan! Last night wouldn’t have been possible without you! #MahalKongSorsogon #SorsogonFirst#BbPilipinas2019,” she said in her post.
Known for her #OoTDs (outfits of the day) that made her land in international magazines and Fashion Weeks, Heart turned heads last elections for her “election OoTD” or the dainty floral dress she wore while voting in Sorsogon with Chiz.
Shortly after voting, Heart announced also on Instagram that she is collaborating with a local artist for a new accessories line.
- Latest