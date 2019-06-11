Heart Evangelista sponsors Miss Sorsogon’s Binibining Pilipinas gown

MANILA, Philippines — From a style icon, Heart Evangelista is now also a fashion patron. Though the actress was not a candidate or a judge at the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas 2019 pageant, she is said to have sponsored the evening gown of Miss Sorsogon, Maria Isabela Galeria.

In an Instagram post following the pageant, Heart shared her gratitude for Galeria and for the gown’s designer, Heart’s friend and collaborator Mark Bumgarner.

“Last night was just the beginning of a bright future ahead of you, @mariaisabelagaleria. On behalf of Sorsogon, Salamatunon Tabi! We truly are so proud of you! At only 20, you were able to grace the Bb. Pilipinas stage exuding confidence and elegance. @escuderochiz and I are so excited to work with you to make the province of Sorsogon a better place!” Heart said.

Galeria was a top 15 finalist in the pageant. During the Question and Answer portion, she addressed her fellow Sorsoganons in their dialect, while Heart and Chiz can be seen cheering for her in the crowd.

RELATED: FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Top 15 finalists’ Q&A

Heart’s husband, former senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, has been newly elected as Sorsogon governor, and ever since, Heart, who is now the province’s “first lady,” has pledged to promote the province’s culture, arts and artisans.

According to Heart, though Galeria’s dress was designed by the Manila-based Bumgarner, it was made by the people of Sorsogon.

“Special thanks to my dear @markbumgarner for the stunning gown! It melts my heart to know that the production of this dress was also made by people from Sorsogon! And of course, thank you also to the team of @abtkurniawan! Last night wouldn’t have been possible without you! #MahalKongSorsogon #SorsogonFirst#BbPilipinas2019,” she said in her post.

Known for her #OoTDs (outfits of the day) that made her land in international magazines and Fashion Weeks, Heart turned heads last elections for her “election OoTD” or the dainty floral dress she wore while voting in Sorsogon with Chiz.

Shortly after voting, Heart announced also on Instagram that she is collaborating with a local artist for a new accessories line.