Development of skin in women in their 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond

MANILA, Philippines — In today’s environment, there are even more factors that contribute to the skin’s aging, particularly those found in the surroundings and those developed through different lifestyles.

Environmental factors include sun exposure that leads to the phenomenon of photoaging—which occurs in the outdoors, and, whether you like it or not, occurs indoors as well. There’s also dust and pollution constantly surrounding us every day. Lifestyle factors that contribute toward skin aging are smoking, lack of physical activity, strong soaps, and poor nutrition, among others.

By default, women face skin concerns as they age and mature. Below photos show how skin develops in different age brackets:

Development of skin as we age

How to take care of the skin

Daily exercise

Any form of vigorous activity ensures good circulation, keeping the skin nourished and vibrant. Exercise helps deliver oxygen and nutrients, and at the same time flushes out toxins.

Nutritious diet

Eat food with all the essential vitamins and minerals that feed into the skin as well. A generous serving of fruits and vegetables gives excellent levels of nutrients crucial for radiant skin.

Sufficient sleep

A good amount of shut-eye means less cortisol in the body. Cortisol is also known as the “stress hormone,” and elevated levels of it can lead to inflammation and stress, which affects skin quality.

Skincare routine

Don’t miss your daily skin care routine: Cleanse, tone, moisturize and apply sunblock.

A boost for skincare

For women faced with various of factors that lead to skin concerns every day—including exposure to chemical pollution, ultraviolet radiation, and physical and mechanical damage—they can look into astaxanthin to boost their skincare.

It is drawn from freshwater microalgae and is discovered to be a type of carotenoid (an antioxidant). In fact, as it is known to be stronger than other known carotenoids like beta carotene, making it the “super nutrient.”

Astaxanthin comes with these benefits:

Helps reduce fine lines

Astaxanthin does this by protecting the elastic fibers and the collagen network of the skin, as well as stimulating collagen production capacity. How? Because it supports skin renewal by reducing factors that contribute to wrinkle formation. This way, the skin maintains its elasticity and firmness.

Helps lighten dark spots

This is possible because astaxanthin inhibits the overproduction of melanin—the dark pigment occurring in the skin—after exposure to UV rays. With its photoprotective benefit, it acts as a natural internal sunscreen preventing skin damage and sunburn.

