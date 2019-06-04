Sarah Geronimo shares her love affair with makeup

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Sarah Geronimo formally launched her own makeup brand, Pop Studio, last Friday at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Sarah said since the public is already open to celebrities launching their own makeup line, she decided to have her own since he loves makeup.

“Accepted na siya na ‘yung mga celebrity mayroong authority na to launch ‘yung kanilang make up line. Kumbaga credible na siya kasi mas may knowledge na ‘yung mga celebrity ngayon when it comes to makeup,” she explained.

“Ako naman po ever since mahilig na talaga kong magmakeup, so sabi ko bakit hindi kami maglabas ng sarili naming makeup line so ayon, we decided to come up with a makeup line na talagang complete range, so everybody can use it at maraming choices,” she added.

Sarah said Pop Studio is a makeup brand that is very true to itself. She assured that the brand has a wide range of products perfect for every occasion.

“’Yung mga nilabas naming set of makeup, ‘yung mga color pallets po, very simple. Simple lang po kasi ako. Kumbaga parang dual purpose. 'Pag si Sarah na off cam, simple lang, kailangan presentable lang. ‘Yung light na makeup lang. Kapag may lakad at kailangan ng glam look, mayroon din kaming makeup na ganoon para don. So dual purposes, two in one,” Sarah said.

When asked about her beauty regimen, Sarah said she just makes sure that she is makeup-free before going to sleep and she puts some moisturizer to keep her skin from going dry.

“My beauty regimen is make sure lang na make up-free yung face ko before I go to sleep. Moisturizer kasi medyo dry to oily kasi ‘yung skin ko, so hindi everyday ako nagmomoisturizer and toner pala kasi medyo prone ‘yung skin namin sa pimples kasi laging naka-makeup,” she said.

When making a public appearance, Sarah said: “It’s a must na meron akong kilay, stencil, eyeliner kasi small eyes para may pang-extend ng konti. May mascara, eyelash curler, tapos pag sinipag, merong contour, lip balm na may tint ng konti.”

Apart from starring in a new movie together with Ara Mina, Gina Pareño, Yayo Aguila, Kim Molina and Meg Imperial, Sarah is returning as coach in reality TV singing contest, “The Voice Kids.”