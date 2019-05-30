Art in beauty: Heart Evangelista designs lipstick collection for L’Oreal  

MANILA, Philippines — International cosmetics brand L’Oreal has announced on Thursday its collaboration with actress and artist Heart Evangelista.

“With more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry under her belt, an amazing roster of international and local brand partnerships, a beauty and fashion icon in her own right, the multi-talented Love Marie, a.k.a. Heart Evangelista-Escudero, is but the most fitting choice for L’Oréal Paris Makeup to collaborate with for its first-ever lipstick capsule collection to hit the market – the L’Oréal x Love Marie Color Riche Mattes,” the brand’s statement said.

According to the label, the first-of-its-kind and limited-edition lipstick collection stemmed from Heart’s passion for painting, gift of creativity, and how it transcends to her love for all things beauty.

Each lipstick case from the collection is reportedly delicately wrapped with a painting print exclusively designed and signed by Heart.

“The collection includes the most-loved and best-selling Color Riche Matte lipstick shades – a sophisticated mix of the perfect blend of earth tones and nudes that matches all skin tones namely 298 Brick Planet, 233 Rouge-A-Porter, 211 Spring Rosette, 247 Hinted Blush, 266 Pure Rouge,” the brand elaborated.

“My love for the arts and beauty all began at a young age, and since then it has become a part of my life. This collection is all about the powerful woman we can become. This painting is very special because I feel that it represents different kinds of women -- women that are strong, (the) shy type, someone that's meek,” Evangelista explained in the statement.

“If you feel good about yourself, the more beautiful you become. Makeup makes me feel even more confident and beautiful and I want to be able to radiate this confidence and drive with all the women who are passionate to make their dreams come true. I’ve been blessed to get to travel for work in the last couple of years and during one of my trips to Paris, we walked past the (brand’s) office and I prayed then and there that I get a chance to work with them. Now I’m here, blessed with the gift of being able to paint and share it through this collection that I’ve been so so excited to share.”

The collection will be available in Lazada on June 10 starting noon and in select makeup counters on June 15.

Evangelista is the latest of many Filipino stars who have collaborated with international cosmetics brands for new collections. Prior to her, Regine Velasquez was tapped to collaborate with Australian makeup brand BYS; Maine Mendoza became the first Filipina to co-design a lipstick for MAC; and Jennylyn Mercado became Max Factor's first ever Filipina endorser, to name a few.