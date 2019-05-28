In the market for a signature scent

Still haven’t picked a perfume for 2019? Luxasia made finding your signature scent easier with its recent “Fragrance Fete,” which collected the latest releases from the top designer fragrance houses.

“Our peg is we were inspired by the Italian markets, so we divided all our launches between the Sweet Shop, with all the candy-inspired fragrances, the Beach Bar with all the summery fragrances, and the Flower Shop for all the florals,” explained Luxasia brand manager Dinty Alcantara.

The sweet shop

I took a quiz to determine my “fragrance personality” and was surprised to find myself classed with millennials, who prefer sweet gourmand fragrances. Guess I haven’t really graduated from all the vanilla, chocolate and candy scents I loved when I first got into perfume.

Particularly mouthwatering is Bulgari’s Omnia Candy line, inspired by Italian pasticcerie, according to Alcantara. Omnia’s jewel-inspired bottles look like colorful candies and are packaged as such in pastel bonbon boxes. It’s up to you to find your preferred flavor. Mine are creamy Crystalline and powdery yet dewy Amethyste. Floralistas should get a whiff of Pink Sapphire, a heady tropical floral, and Coral, a fruity-floral with a juicy pomegranate accord.

Young people more into cocktails should check out Carolina Herrera’s limited edition 212 VIP Rose Extra and Black Extra, which have actual liquor in them. Rose for her has cherry liqueur, while Black for him has rum-Coke! The “extra” comes in the form of sparkly new bottles.

And it was all yellow: Marc Jacobs’ Daisy line for summer features Eau So Fresh Sunshine, Daisy Dream Sunshine and Daisy Sunshine.

New from Prada is Prada Candy Night, a richer, more intense interpretation of the sweet candy scent with added cacao, chocolate, caramel and vanilla.

The ingredients of Marc Jacobs’ Daisy Love Eau So Sweet sound like an ethereal dessert: crystallized cloudberries, jasmine milk and sugar musk. The twist? A dash of daisy petals gives the sweet juice a sheer floral twist.

The beach bar

Luxasia’s “Beach Bar” featured fresh, aquatic scents that captured sand and sea, like the unisex CK One Summer. “It’s inspired by the ’50s, so you have the cartoons, and you can customize the bottle with stickers,” says Luxasia product manager Paolo Recto. “The top note is actually Blue Lagoon (in Iceland). They captured the scent of that place with headspace technology and mixed it with a heart of matcha and a driftwood base.”

Recto noted that a big fave at the event was Calvin Klein’s Eternity Summer for women, “because it doesn’t smell like the classic Eternity for women, which is floral. This one is clean and has water lily, amber and mandarin. Eternity Summer for men has sage.”

Scent of summer: You can personalize your bottle of Calvin Klein’s unisex CK One Summer with the enclosed stickers.

For rose-loving beach bunnies there’s Davidoff Cool Water Sea Rose, a fresh rose scent with juicy Japanese Nashi pear, pink peony and musk.

Sporty Aquaman types should try Paco Rabanne Invictus Aqua, which captures a salty dive into the ocean with marine notes and underwater woods.

Master of musk: Narciso Rodriguez does his ultimate interpretation of sensual musk in Pure Musc for Her.

And Game of Thrones may be gone, but if Khaleesi had a scent, it would be Paco Rabanne’s Olympéa Legend, a seductive oriental with accords of desert flowers, amber sands and salty vanilla-plum.

Jean-Paul Gaultier’s Classique is given new life as Cabaret, old chum. The flanker to the popular classic is contained in a striking red torso bottle.

The flower shop

Master of musk Narciso Rodriguez has released his ultimate interpretation of the carnal ingredient, Pure Musc for Her. Worn alone it’s clean, soapy, and dries down to a sensual skin scent. Or you can layer it over your favorite perfume to lend it a fresher aspect. Along with the two Bulgari Omnias, I think I just found my scent for the season.

For travel girls who don’t like smelling so squeaky clean, there’s Chloe Nomade. Even if you haven’t gone further than your living room, this floral chypre has an earthy (some describe it as “dirty”) accord that makes you smell as if you’ve just gotten back from an exotic jaunt.

For travel girls: Chloe Nomade is a floral chypre that makes you smell as if you just came back from an exotic trip.

Marc Jacobs’ eternally blooming Daisy has grown another bud, the limited-edition Daisy Dream Sunshine. Filled with sun-kissed gold raspberries, orange blossom and solar musks, it’s perfect for sunny days and summer dresses.

Another hit, Dolce by Dolce & Gabbana, is on its fifth fragrance, Dolce Peony, which glorifies that fragrant flower with the sweetness of honey.

Speaking of honey, Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pure Petale de Nectar is another ambrosia that opens with that syrupy note. A heart of copper-brown rose and sea spray for the base comes off like ocean dew on rose petals.

Flower power: Dolce & Gabbana’s new Dolce Peony glorifies that fragrant flower with the sweetness of honey.

Meanwhile, Tiffany & Co. has released Sheer Eau de Toilette, a bright and sparkling interpretation of the original Tiffany fragrance. This vibrant floral with ylang-ylang, black currant and iris should appeal to aspiring Audrey Hepburns everywhere.

