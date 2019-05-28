Local weavers take spotlight at Katutubo x Bench trunk show

The Katutubo PH trunk show held at Bench Tower in BGC was a huge success. Katutubo PH founder, Mons Romulo gathered together some of the country’s top designers Patis Tesoro, Lulu Tan-Gan, Anne Marie Saguil (Amarie), Bea Constantino (Herman & Co.), Gabbie Sarenas, Ken Samudio (Matthew & Melka), Len Cabili (Filip + Inna), Mandy de la Rama, Marga Nograles (Kaayo), Mich Dulce, Paloma Urquijo Zobel (PIOPIO), Techie Hagedorn (Alegre), Tim Tam Ong and Zarah Juan for the event. All these droppable names, palanggas, used ramit fabric made by Mangyan weavers using cotton threads on a back-strap loom.

For this event, Katutubo PH, together with Ben Chan, partnered with Anya Lim, founder and managing director of Anthill Fabric Gallery.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin and wife Louie

“When I started Katutubo, my goal was to see more of us wearing Philippine fashion and fabrics at events, dinners, luncheons and meetings,” said Romulo. “For our second year, I wanted to honor our weavers who choose to continue their tradition instead of going abroad. Without our weavers we would not have all of our beautiful, world-class fabrics.”

Present at the event were Vice President Leni Robredo, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin with his wife Louie, Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda, Lizzie Zobel, Kit Zobel, Sofia Elizalde and Tingting Cojuangco, to name a few.

Miguel Pastor, Kai Lim

Romulo thanked Anthill Fabric Gallery and Ben Chan. “I was impressed by Anya’s dedication working with our weavers and creating awareness, specifically promoting sustainable fashion. Bench’s partnership with Katutubo reflects Ben’s love of Philippine fabric and fashion,” she enthused.

The Katutubo x Bench Trunk Show would also not have been made possible without the help of San Miguel Corporation, Jollibee, Oishi, Misibis Bay and Philippine Airlines.

Hey, dahlings, Katutubo PH is currently preparing for another big pop-up from July 26 to 29 at the Bench Tower.

A red carpet christening

Joel Cruz with his mom Milagros Cruz and babies Zaiv and Ziv

Joel Cruz, president and CEO of in-demand brand Aficionado, held the Christening of his two baby boys Zaid and Ziv at the Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Forbes Park with — take note, palanggas — 94 godparents to stand for the two lovely babies.

The babies were born four months apart via IVF in Russia. Zaid, in Arabic, means “to prosper,” while Ziv is Jewish for “charm” or “brilliance.”

Former Gov. Chavit Singson, Jazz Carreib

The godparents strutted down the aisle like wedding processionals wearing their chic and stylish outfits and nothing “camp” like the recent Met Gala costume event in New York. Joel and his family wore Cebu-based designer Jun Escario, while the newly Christened babies wore gowns by costume designer Eric Pineda.

Guests were feted with supper and entertainment at the Rizal Ballroom of the Makati Shangri-La.

Ariel Arce of Arce Diary, Michelle Garcia, director of marketing communications of Marriott Hotel Manila

Seen during the event were an eclectic mix of friends and networks from the government, NGO, entertainment and fashion communities.

Leave it to Joel Cruz to do everything right, dahlings.