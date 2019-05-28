MOTHER'S DAY
Pop star Sarah Geronimo
Photo release
Sarah Geronimo launches her own makeup line
(Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — After Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Nadine Lustre, Kris Bernal and Regine Velasquez, to name a few, Sarah Geronimo joins the celebrity makeup bandwagon by teaming up with an international cosmetics brand.

After much speculation on the next move of the celebrated superstar who has conquered the concert stage and movie screen, Sarah G. announces that she is ready to take on the world of cosmetics through POP Studio, a brand that caters to multi-hyphenated, on-the-go women like herself.

The brand offers top-quality products in convenient 2-in-1 packaging. The items aim to save users time from scouring their bags, space in their makeup kits and money from getting two products for the price of one.

Among the brand’s several offerings that embody the idea of duality is the Matte Lipstick & Lip Balm. On one side, the matte lipstick offers robust colors that dry down to a healthy-looking matte finish without drying the lips. On the other, the lip balm moisturizes with nourishing shea butter for lighter days. 

There is also something for those who want to go from day to night with one cosmetic solution. The Day and Night Eyeshadow Palette is an essential collection that features classic neutrals and trendy tones, ideal for creating natural to full-glam looks. With a full-pigment powder formula, it targets to deliver high-color payoff and intensity in nine matte, shimmer and metallic shades.

Designed for women looking to achieve effortless, even-looking skin is the foundation stick and liquid concealer. In what can only be considered makeup magic, the Foundation Stick provides a dewy, breathable base. On the other end, the liquid concealer is made of a natural-looking, fluid formula that covers imperfections without being cake-y.

The collection, according to a press statement, has been inspired by Sarah’s ability to succeed in all fronts. The collection has been available on Shopee since May 18.


