Metrobank Foundation president Chito Sobrepeña, Japan Ambassador Koji Haneda, Elma Tetangco, former BSP Gov. Amando Tetangco Jr., Anna Sobrepeña, Cherry Tan-Ty and GT Foundation president and Metrobank Foundation Inc. trustee Alfred Ty
Japan honors former BSP Governor Amando Tetangco Jr. with an Imperial Decoration
(The Philippine Star) - January 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Last Dec. 11, Amando Maglalang Tetangco Jr. received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star in a conferment ceremony held at the Japanese ambassador’s residence.

The award, conferred by Ambassador Koji Haneda on behalf of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, was given in recognition of his invaluable contribution to strengthening the relations between Japan and the Philippines in the financial sector.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion, Sen. Franklin Drilon, Japan Ambassador Koji Haneda and former BSP Gov. Amando Tetangco Jr.

 In his congratulatory message, Ambassador Haneda lauded the leadership of Tetangco as the Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for 12 years and expressed his appreciation for his strong support on the full liberalization of foreign banks’ entry into the Philippines in 2014.

Tetangco also actively played his part in regional finance stabilization by promoting both regional and bilateral financial cooperation led by Japan, including the bilateral currency swap arrangement and joint working group on financial cooperation between Japan and the Philippines.

