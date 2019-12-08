ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
A Sheraton Christmas is launched by the Baby Barangay, a group of mom influencers Nicole Hernandez-Delos Angeles, Cat Juan-Ledesma, Sheraton Manila’s GM Anna Vergara, Bianca Santiago-Reinoso, Patty Laurel-Filart and Kelly Misa-Fernandez.
Celebrate the Holidays over at Sheraton Manila
(The Philippine Star) - December 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The holiday season in the Philippines has got to be the merriest with festivities made grand in many ways. This year, with the new Sheraton Manila in the metro, spend the holidays differently for a memorable one. Sheraton Manila took inspiration from how the holiday is celebrated in the local community because there is simply nothing like being home for Christmas.

Sheraton Manila offers festive treats.

 

SHERATON MANILA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
50 minutes ago
The Sweetest Christmas @ Rustan’s
50 minutes ago
Rustan’s unveiled its Christmas windows on Oct. 24 with the theme, “The Sweetest Christmas,” which raised...
Cassandra
fb tw
50 minutes ago
Manila Marriott officially welcomes the festive season with tree lighting
50 minutes ago
Marriott Manila kicked off the festive season in a spectacle last Nov. 7.
Cassandra
fb tw
50 minutes ago
A North Pole Wonderland @ Makati Shangri-La
50 minutes ago
Makati Shangri-La Manila GM Greg Findlay says “Christmas is always a beautiful time here at Makati Shangri-La and it...
Cassandra
fb tw
50 minutes ago
Celebrate the Holidays over at Sheraton Manila
50 minutes ago
The holiday season in the Philippines has got to be the merriest with festivities made grand in many ways.
Cassandra
fb tw
50 minutes ago
Wonderful White Christmas at Diamond Hotel
50 minutes ago
The holidays have officially rolled in at Diamond Hotel Philippines.
Cassandra
fb tw
50 minutes ago
New World Makati Hotel heralds the Yuletide with a silver tree lighting spectacle on its 25th Anniversary
50 minutes ago
New World Makati Hotel welcomed the holidays with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26. As New World Makati Hotel...
Cassandra
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with