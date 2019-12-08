New World Makati Hotel heralds the Yuletide with a silver tree lighting spectacle on its 25th Anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — New World Makati Hotel welcomed the holidays with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26. As New World Makati Hotel proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, the 25-ft tall Christmas tree was adorned in stunning silver and white holiday ornaments to highlight its milestone year. Leading up to the most awaited part of the night, the audience was serenaded by the hotel’s beneficiary - SOLV Foundation Children’s choir as they sang a medley of classic Christmas carols: “Joy to the World,” “Away In A Manger,” and “Bituin.” The SOLV Foundation Children’s way were handed sweet Christmas Santa treats by GM Marcel van Mierlo as a token of appreciation for their endearing performance.