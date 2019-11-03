Welcoming Coralie Charriol Paul and Alexandre Charriol

The life and times of internationally renowned designer and entrepreneur Philippe Charriol were celebrated during a moving memorial service arranged by Nedy Tantoco at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel at the Tantoco family residence. The Tantoco family has had a long business and personal relationship with Charriol and his family-wife Annick, daughter Coralie and son Alexandre who were all present to commemorate the family patriarch. Moving and personal touches were provided in the eulogies delivered by

Tantoco, Coralie and two long-time associates of Charriol, Peter Jentes and Jean Pierre Grivory. Also present at the service were French Amb. Nicolas Galey and Amb. Bienvenido Tantoco Sr. After the service, the family and friends moved to a beautifully set up tent in the garden for an Italian-themed dinner where music was provided by the Pundaquit Virtuoisi directed by Coke Bolipata. During dinner good news was shared about the timely engagement of Alexandre and his fiancée Katia Cohen.