The Peninsula’s ultimate Father’s Day dream lounge

On Father’s Day, The Peninsula Manila celebrated, indulged and spoiled exceptional fathers, whose day-to-day schedules leave them with limited time for relaxation and reward and deserve a lot more than the usual traditional tie or latest golf gadget.

Evelyn Lim-Forbes, Stephanie Chong and Raul Manzano

Styled to capture the sophisticated feel of a private gentleman’s club, The Peninsula Manila partnered with Back Alley Barbershop, Auro Chocolate, ADA (Aqua Design Amano), Tokyo Bikes and Focal from Waido, Vintage Grail, Fort & Tailler, Berwick 1707, Boogie, Aphro, VMV Hypoallergenics, Harley-Davidson, Estrella Galicia to create an exclusive pop-up Pen Ultimate Father’s Day Dream Lounge in Salon de Ning and The Bar.

Pastraporn, Philippa, Paulina and Paloma with dad, The Pen’s hotel manager Patrick Behrens

“The Pen Ultimate Father’s Day Dream Lounge is our way of expressing gratitude to all the exceptional men in our family’s lives. The lounge gave us the opportunity to bring to life a unique and personalized way for dads to enjoy The Peninsula brand and those of our partners on Father’s Day while rewarding them with specially-curated and sophisticated activities to enjoy,” said Mark Choon, The Peninsula Manila general manager.