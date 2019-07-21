NEW ON NETFLIX
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
The Pen’s GM Mark Choon with wife Jen and children Margo and Franco
The Peninsula’s ultimate Father’s Day dream lounge
(The Philippine Star) - July 21, 2019 - 12:00am

On Father’s Day, The Peninsula Manila celebrated, indulged and spoiled exceptional fathers, whose day-to-day schedules leave them with limited time for relaxation and reward and deserve a lot more than the usual traditional tie or latest golf gadget.

Evelyn Lim-Forbes, Stephanie Chong and Raul Manzano

Styled to capture the sophisticated feel of a private gentleman’s club, The Peninsula Manila partnered with Back Alley Barbershop, Auro Chocolate, ADA (Aqua Design Amano), Tokyo Bikes and Focal from Waido, Vintage Grail, Fort & Tailler, Berwick 1707, Boogie, Aphro, VMV Hypoallergenics, Harley-Davidson, Estrella Galicia to create an exclusive pop-up Pen Ultimate Father’s Day Dream Lounge in Salon de Ning and The Bar.

Pastraporn, Philippa, Paulina and Paloma with dad, The Pen’s hotel manager Patrick Behrens

“The Pen Ultimate Father’s Day Dream Lounge is our way of expressing gratitude to all the exceptional men in our family’s lives. The lounge gave us the opportunity to bring to life a unique and personalized way for dads to enjoy The Peninsula brand and those of our partners on Father’s Day while rewarding them with specially-curated and sophisticated activities to enjoy,” said Mark Choon, The Peninsula Manila general manager.

Nathaniel, Juan, Elizabeth and Eliza Jane Uy

THE PENINSULA MANILA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
6 hours ago
MABINI’s Kainan-Kapihan-Tindahan: Historic Manila’s newest dining destination
6 hours ago
For those in the know and for everyone else who should know, historic Manila has a new feature on its map: The next time you...
Cassandra
7 days ago
Catherine and David’s wedding
By Grace Glory Go | 7 days ago
Happiness was written all over Santuario De San Antonio Parish Church when Catherine Tantoco-Huang and David Endriga were...
Cassandra
21 days ago
Rustan’s holds Talleres de Maximo Vicente sale and exhibit
21 days ago
Last April 22, Rustan’s held a successful event entitled “Talleres de Maximo Vicente” at the 5th floor of...
Cassandra
21 days ago
Sweden marks its National Day
21 days ago
Last June 6, the Embassy of Sweden Manila celebrated their National Day dubbed #TeamSweden at The Fifth of Rockwell.
Cassandra
28 days ago
48th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh @ Fairmont Hotel
28 days ago
On March 26, Ambassador Asad Alam Siam and his wife Madame Farhana Saif were joined by Filipino friends and members of the...
Cassandra
28 days ago
Celebrating 50 years of Singapore-Philippines friendship
28 days ago
The Singapore Embassy in Manila hosted an evening reception to celebrate 50 years of Singapore-Philippines Friendship last...
Cassandra
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with