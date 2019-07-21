NEW ON NETFLIX
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
MABINI’s Kainan-Kapihan-Tindahan is located at 1325 A. Mabini St., Ermita, Manila right before Padre Faura.
MABINI’s Kainan-Kapihan-Tindahan: Historic Manila’s newest dining destination
(The Philippine Star) - July 21, 2019 - 12:00am

For those in the know and for everyone else who should know, historic Manila has a new feature on its map: The next time you plan to visit the sites of Manila – its many museums, monuments and historic sites – drop by Mabini’s: Kainan-Kapihan-Tindahan at 1325 A. Mabini Street, Ermita, right before Padre Faura.

Guests enjoy the ambience inside the restaurant.

Mabini’s whimsical menu with labels such as Sungka-Sungkaan, Balut Mata-Pobre, Magellan’s Revenge, Laing Inside and many more courses are certain to leave any foodie elated as classic Filipino dishes are deliciously re-composed and recognizable flavors are heightened anew. Plus Mabini’s competitive price points and generous servings will tempt even the most frugal gourmet. There is even a “Bayani Lunch” meal for only P199.

Sungka-Sungkaan

Mabini’s is located on the ground floor of Tesoro Building, Ermita, Manila. This latest venture of the Tesoro family retains the standards of exceptional quality and value for money that has been the hallmark of Tesoro’s stores.

Mabini’s in Ermita, Manila is a culinary adventure where the flavors, scents and seasonings of Filipino cuisine is reinvented, made more delightful and delicious. Make Mabini’s in Ermita a destination in itself: Come for lunch, merienda or dinner. Kain tayo!

Batchoy ni Atchoy

MABINI’S: KAINAN-KAPIHAN-TINDAHAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
6 hours ago
MABINI’s Kainan-Kapihan-Tindahan: Historic Manila’s newest dining destination
6 hours ago
For those in the know and for everyone else who should know, historic Manila has a new feature on its map: The next time you...
Cassandra
7 days ago
Catherine and David’s wedding
By Grace Glory Go | 7 days ago
Happiness was written all over Santuario De San Antonio Parish Church when Catherine Tantoco-Huang and David Endriga were...
Cassandra
21 days ago
Rustan’s holds Talleres de Maximo Vicente sale and exhibit
21 days ago
Last April 22, Rustan’s held a successful event entitled “Talleres de Maximo Vicente” at the 5th floor of...
Cassandra
21 days ago
Sweden marks its National Day
21 days ago
Last June 6, the Embassy of Sweden Manila celebrated their National Day dubbed #TeamSweden at The Fifth of Rockwell.
Cassandra
28 days ago
48th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh @ Fairmont Hotel
28 days ago
On March 26, Ambassador Asad Alam Siam and his wife Madame Farhana Saif were joined by Filipino friends and members of the...
Cassandra
28 days ago
Celebrating 50 years of Singapore-Philippines friendship
28 days ago
The Singapore Embassy in Manila hosted an evening reception to celebrate 50 years of Singapore-Philippines Friendship last...
Cassandra
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with