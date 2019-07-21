MABINI’s Kainan-Kapihan-Tindahan: Historic Manila’s newest dining destination

For those in the know and for everyone else who should know, historic Manila has a new feature on its map: The next time you plan to visit the sites of Manila – its many museums, monuments and historic sites – drop by Mabini’s: Kainan-Kapihan-Tindahan at 1325 A. Mabini Street, Ermita, right before Padre Faura.

Guests enjoy the ambience inside the restaurant.

Mabini’s whimsical menu with labels such as Sungka-Sungkaan, Balut Mata-Pobre, Magellan’s Revenge, Laing Inside and many more courses are certain to leave any foodie elated as classic Filipino dishes are deliciously re-composed and recognizable flavors are heightened anew. Plus Mabini’s competitive price points and generous servings will tempt even the most frugal gourmet. There is even a “Bayani Lunch” meal for only P199.

Sungka-Sungkaan

Mabini’s is located on the ground floor of Tesoro Building, Ermita, Manila. This latest venture of the Tesoro family retains the standards of exceptional quality and value for money that has been the hallmark of Tesoro’s stores.

Mabini’s in Ermita, Manila is a culinary adventure where the flavors, scents and seasonings of Filipino cuisine is reinvented, made more delightful and delicious. Make Mabini’s in Ermita a destination in itself: Come for lunch, merienda or dinner. Kain tayo!