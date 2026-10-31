Dubai-trained barista brings specialty coffee to Bukidnon

After spending more than a decade working in Dubai's specialty coffee scene, a Bukidnon native has returned home to bring his international experience to the growing coffee culture of Valencia City.

Justiniano III Cosep "Justin" Berou, owner of Breou Café in Valencia City, spent twelve years navigating Dubai's specialty coffee scene in the United Arab Emirates, rising from a frontline barista to area manager and barista trainer. Today, he uses that global exposure to elevate the local coffee culture in his home province of Bukidnon.

Berou began his career in the hospitality industry in 2008 before shifting his focus exclusively to coffee in 2012. That year, he moved to Dubai, where he joined a specialty coffee shop and developed a passion for third-wave coffee concepts. Driven by a desire for professional growth, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder over the next several years.

"I don't like to be stagnant," Berou said. "I always wanted growth."

Berou’s experience working in the UAE Prime Minister’s Office from 2017 to 2020 also contributed to his career as a coffee professional. Even while living abroad, Berou was planning his return. In 2018, he began buying commercial coffee equipment and shipping it to the Philippines, viewing the purchases as a long-term investment.

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global operations in 2021, Berou did not abandon his plans. Instead, he returned to the Philippines to launch a pop-up café that featured local Bukidnon coffee beans, initially sourced from a supplier in Cagayan de Oro City.

Berou made his first major public appearance at the Kaamulan Festival in 2025. Following the festival, he established a home-based café. Sourcing raw materials in small volumes posed an initial challenge, leading him to collaborate with Buy & Brew Roasters, a local roasting facility in Valencia City.

On July 8, 2026, Berou officially opened the physical storefront of Breou Café, introducing a semi-specialty coffee concept to Valencia City. Beyond serving beverages, Berou takes a hands-on approach to educating local consumers about the natural flavor profiles of single-origin beans.

"The challenge is making consumers appreciate the natural flavors of coffee without relying heavily on sweeteners," Berou said. "It requires constant customer education."

To deepen his expertise, Berou actively participated in regional industry events, including the Southeast Asia Green Coffee Competition and Kaamulan Festival coffee fair.

Transitioning from an employee to a business owner presented new leadership challenges. Having worked every operational role himself, Berou empathizes with his staff's daily struggles, though he acknowledges the balance required between leadership and empathy.

"As a former café employee, I understand their feelings and struggles," Berou said. "It was difficult at first to strictly implement business procedures, but I realized I needed to step up so the business could grow. Fortunately, I have built a strong team."

Looking forward, Berou plans to establish his own small-batch roastery and expand Berou Café into commercial hubs and shopping malls. To achieve this, he intends to partner with local coffee farmers across Bukidnon and collaborate with government agencies, including the Department of Science and Technology, to secure equipment and technical support.

Through persistent investment and a commitment to local agriculture, Berou aims to prove that world-class specialty coffee can thrive right in the heart of Bukidnon.