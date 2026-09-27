Community rooted, community grown: Bukidnon couple builds farm on shared success

IMPASUG-ONG, Bukidnon — What began as a family’s passion for sharing home-cooked treats has evolved into a beacon of community-driven agricultural enterprise in the highlands of Bukidnon.

Atugan Nature Farm, a Department of Tourism-certified site in Impasug-ong, is built on a foundation of collaboration, natural farming and local heritage.

Founded in 2018 by the parents of Rezia Lyndee "Izzy" Roque-Fabros, the farm initially served as a space to teach local residents, support the community and promote indigenous crafts such as hinabol, a traditional Higaonon handwoven fabric.

The farm’s signature offering, premium binaki—a traditional steamed sweet corn tamale—grew out of a shared family recipe.

"At first, my parents would just bring them to family gatherings or gift them to their friends," Roque-Fabros said. "Eventually, people started asking to be able to buy them until it became what it is today. So, I guess I would say it started out as being happy to share something we liked and we followed the demand as years went by."

The enterprise took a turning point when leadership transitioned to Roque-Fabros and her husband, James Michael Fabros. Neither brought a traditional business or agricultural background to the two-hectare property. Roque-Fabros trained as a medical technologist, while Fabros studied psychology.

Entering farm management meant starting from scratch. Roque-Fabros completed the Kapatid Mentor ME program to build core business skills, while Fabros leveraged his background to handle marketing, event management and tourist engagement.

"Be willing to learn," Roque-Fabros said. "Things will always be changing. It is easier to find solutions to move forward."

The transition required balancing long-standing community practices with new methods. Introducing modern agricultural techniques and natural farming concepts meant establishing deep trust with local farmers.

"To see is to believe," Fabros said. "We are able to answer questions because we have already tried it ourselves."

Today, the couple focuses heavily on sustainable coffee production and operations. Currently in an experimental stage, their goal extends beyond harvesting quality beans to sharing knowledge with neighboring growers.

The farm serves as a collaborative platform, displaying products from local micro, small, and medium enterprises and operating a roadside kapihan (coffee shop) with Adabrew Café.

Plans to fully establish the property as an Agricultural Training Institute learning site and farm tourism destination were paused during the pandemic, but revival efforts are underway. For the couple, growth remains tied to the success of the surrounding community.

"Success is better when you bring other people with you," Fabros said, reflecting on the African proverb: If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. "Partner with someone so that they will also grow with you."

Looking ahead, Roque-Fabros hopes Atugan Nature Farm will inspire similar sustainable, community-led initiatives across the region.

"It is more fruitful if everyone is growing around you," she said.