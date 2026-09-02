Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields raises P1.25B for orgs supporting women

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up for the start of her "Unraveled" world tour promoting her latest album "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," though as things stand the singer is far from sad.

MANILA, Philippines — The all-women Daisy Chain Fields Festival organized and headlined by Filipino-American artist Olivia Rodrigo was a massive success as it raised over a billion pesos for charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.

The landmark event featured a lineup of performers composed of female artists — Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, The Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Not for Radio, and Santigold.

Global girl group Katseye was due to perform but backed out as two members, including Filipina leader Sophia Laforteza, are temporarily on hiatus while another member Megan sprained her ankle. Katseye was subsequently replaced by Devon Again.

Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan, and Karen O were tagged as special guests but Alanis Morissette stepped in for Karen O following a family emergency.

All net proceeds from the festival would be going to the following non-profit groups: Baby2Baby, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeForm, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women’s Law Center, and Planned Parenthood.

During her headlining set with the special guests, Olivia announced that the event brought in around 45,000 attendees and managed to raise $10 million (P626 million).

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This was matched by philanthropist Melinda French Gates and her organization Pivotal, bringing the total sum to $20 million (P1.25 billion) to be distributed equally among the beneficiaries.

Olivia said the festival is "about what can happen when we come together and use our collective power to support one another," thanking Melinda and Pivotal for their support.

"Most of all, I'm so excited about what this means for the incredible organizations we're supporting and the women, girls and communities they show up for every single day," she added.

Gates praised the singer for her efforts, calling her a "force" and proudly backing the Grammy winner's vision, "What Daisy Chain Fields sets in motion will last far beyond a single night, by opening up opportunity for women and girls around the world and showing a new generation how much their voices matter."

Olivia now sets her sights on her "The Unraveled Tour" promoting her third and latest album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love."

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