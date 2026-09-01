Building her empire: Alex Eala shares parents' valuable money tips, life lessons

MANILA, Philippines — Fame and fortune have been growing at a steady pace for Alex Eala, but the Filipina tennis star is keeping herself grounded thanks to positive influences.

In just the last couple of seasons, Alex has defeated several high-ranked opponents, won her first WTA singles title, and risen up the standings to crack the Top 20.

Years of training helped the 21-year-old reach her current level of professionalism, with the steady support and presence of her family who toiled to get her enrolled at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

Ahead of the 2026 US Open in New York, Alex sat down for an interview with Forbes reporter Matt Craig who asked the Filipina about her chosen profession and when she started to view it as a business or career path.

The Filipina tennis star considers her parents, Mike and Rizza, as her influence in having that kind of mindset at 15 years old.

She never took business classes so she attributes how she handles finances to her family, noting one can learn a lot from actual experience rather than by the book.

Their conversation also touched on the importance of working with Filpino brands, many of which sponsor her for tournaments, and the athlete began by pointing out that the Philippines is her main market.

"When I look to work with brands, there are definitely a couple of things I look for," Alex explained. "But being Filipino, it's rooted in culture and most of the time we share the same valeus."

The two reflected on the tennister's most recent Philippine visit last July, which came on the heels of a historic Wimbledon run where she defeated defending champion Iga Swiatek but narrowly lost to Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round.

Alex was greeted with a warm reception at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Because of the financial backing provided by sponsors, Craig asked Alex if she has managed a purchase or lifestyle change she has been eyeing now that cash is readily available.

Alex admitted buying a property and treating her friends to dinners, but for the most part, she still saves money and focuses more on her athletic progression rather than her cash prizes and rewards.

Related: Sports exec predicts Eala to be second highest-paid female athlete in 2027

"Tennis is super financially demanding to bring your whole team, and I think it helps to make the experience of your team more comfortable," said the athlete, citing examples like riding business class for long-haul flights or staying in nicer hotels.

She again credits her team and trustworthy people for managing the business side of her sport and aiding her make financial decisions, adding that her "whole mindset is to invest in the future."

"When I choose to work with brands, what values do they have? What do they represent, and is that going to look good in the long term? Do they back me? Do they trust my tennis, who I am, my process?" Alex posited.

The Filipina noted the importance of balancing between knowing when she is capable of competing at a high level or having the confidence and humility, as she puts it, citing once more the influence of her parents.

Her parent's lessons and influence are pivotal that Alex believes that she could apply them in other aspects of her life outside of tennis.

Alex saw an early exit in the US Open 2026 mixed doubles tournament after she and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost in the first round to real-life couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils.

She now shifts her focus to the women's singles competition of the year's final Grand Slam as the 17th seed, facing American Mary Stoiana in the first round after the latter braved through three qualifying rounds. — Video from Forbes' YouTube channel

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