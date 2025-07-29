Retail revolution: Ayala Malls’ transformation set to redefine the shopping experience

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Malls confirmed today that the much-anticipated P13-billion investment renovation of its flagship malls and an additional P4.5 billion for malls is underway, ensuring that shoppers and the community will soon enjoy revitalized spaces designed for an even better, world-class lifestyle experience.

This strategic initiative is breathing new life and redefining the shopping experience with a game-changing investment in the bold refresh of its malls.

This extensive transformation encompasses Glorietta, Greenbelt, Trinoma, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Malls Abreeza, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces and Ayala Malls MarQuee Mall.

“Our mission has always been clear: to build with purpose—developing spaces that drive economic activity, foster social connection, and create enduring value for generations,” said Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Land senior vice president and head of leasing and hospitality.

“Our malls are not just commercial centers—they are essential parts of our estates and of Filipino life. This is why the reinvention of Ayala Malls is a critical step forward—not only to enhance the retail experience, but to ensure our developments remain relevant, resilient and impactful for years to come.”

The extensive transformation, which began in early 2024, will refresh both the look and feel of Ayala Malls’ iconic malls. Imagine modern, inviting environments with intuitive pathways, seamless movement and an elevated journey for every visitor.

A special touch will be the signature lush greenery and open spaces, including outdoor parks and al fresco areas, beautifully integrated into the mall's design—a true commitment to well-being and a greener future.

Ayala Malls’ commitment extends to eco-friendly practices, green spaces and initiatives that promote long-term community well-being, and an operating model that empowers and creates opportunities for local businesses.

Ayala Malls COO Paul Birkett shared: “This past year, Ayala Malls has been in full stride. We’ve been hard at work reimagining what our malls can and should be transforming them into vibrant, future-ready malls.”

Ayala Malls COO Paul Birkett and senior vice president and head of leasing and hospitality Mariana Zobel de Ayala

What awaits you at the Reimagined Ayala Malls

Get ready for remarkable spaces where you can discover and enjoy unique, best-in-class experiences for shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure. This includes:

A fresh new look and seamless navigation

From the updated exteriors to the modern, welcoming interiors, these refreshed environments are designed to make every visit more enjoyable and intuitive to explore.

More green spaces and wellness integration

Ayala Malls’ signature lush greenery and open areas, including outdoor parks and al fresco spots will be seamlessly woven into the mall design, offering refreshing escapes and a connection to nature.

This is central to the design of Ayala Malls Nuvali in Santa Rosa, Laguna, where the mall’s contemporary design seamlessly blends with the surrounding greenery. At Glorietta, the Park is being thoughtfully refreshed and seamlessly connected to the main mall, Glorietta 5, and One Ayala to create a more connected and walkable experience.

Exciting retail discoveries and curated mix of brands

Ayala Malls is unlocking the full potential of its retail spaces, creating vibrant areas for gathering and new experiences, inviting its retailer partners to showcase their very best. Greenbelt welcomed first-in-the-country concepts like Golden Goose, Alo Yoga, Sandro and Maje.

Trinoma will be bringing the best dining concepts to the North such as Key Coffee, Burnt Bean, Pizza Sisters, Little Flour, and H Proper Coffee Roasters. Ayala Malls Arca South is set to become a dynamic lifestyle destination with unique zones specifically designed for a wide array of food, coffee, and pastry selections.

Enriched experiences and elevated entertainment

Beyond shopping and dining, Ayala Malls is dedicated to fostering more memorable encounters and unique memories with refreshed Activity Centers, reimagined cinema experiences and delightful new hangout spots.

Trinoma’s cinemas now feature plush seating and Dolby Atmos across all screens, with an A-Giant screen unveiling soon. Greenbelt's entertainment is also getting a refresh with upgraded theaters and a revitalized lobby. Ayala Center Cebu has unveiled a stunning new Activity Center with a grand atrium and striking LED wall, perfectly suited to match Cebu’s vibrant energy.

Thoughtful design and enhanced comfort

Expect seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces, and a focus on creating “third spaces”—comfortable community hubs where you can relax, socialize, work or enjoy cultural activities, from co-working corners to art zones.

Refreshed mall designs include wider walkways, improved access points, more comfortable seating areas, enhanced restrooms and better digital connectivity throughout the malls. Sustainability is also embedded into every design choice, from energy-efficient systems to natural ventilation.

“These aren’t just reimagined Ayala Malls, they’re vibrant, well-crafted spaces where real moments unfold and communities connect” adds Paul Birkett. “We hope you’re just as thrilled as we are because it’s all coming together beautifully, and we’ll be ready to welcome you very soon.”

Strategic expansion and anticipated openings

Mariana Zobel de Ayala pointed out that Ayala Malls will strategically expand its footprint with 700,000 additional square meters of gross leasable area in key growth areas across the country over the next five years.

This transformative journey by Ayala Malls reinforces its commitment to delivering dynamic, innovative, and sustainable environments that truly serve and celebrate our local communities, solidifying its position as the preferred “third space” for Filipinos—where every visit creates a lasting memory.

She highlighted that they remain highly optimistic about the future of retail and shopping in the Philippines, observing strong consumer fundamentals and a steadily growing middle class that continues to drive demand.

For more information, visit Ayala Malls at www.ayalamalls.com.

