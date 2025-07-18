Beyond the glow: Sun Life’s record-breaking ‘Circle of Light’ is soon to light up real lives

Aerial view of the Circle of Light display at the National Museum of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A sea of nearly 3,000 solar lamps lit up the National Museum of the Philippines on July 1, earning Sun Life Philippines a Guinness World Records title for the largest display of solar-powered lamp.

Called “Circle of Light,” the installation is part of Sun Life’s 130th anniversary in the Philippines and the company’s initiative to create meaningful impact.

But more than a record-setting feat, the exhibit is part of a larger mission: all lamps used in the display will be donated to underserved, off-grid communities in Talim Island and Region IV-A after the exhibit ends on July 9. Additional lamps will also be turned over to the communities, bringing the total number of solar lamps donated to 3,500.

Photo Release Benedict Sison, CEO & country head of Sun Life Philippines, holds the official certificate from the Guinness World Records.

During the inauguration ceremony held on July 1, Sun Life Philippines CEO and Country Head Benedict Sison described the exhibit as a symbol of what can be achieved when people come together, and a testament to the power each person holds to help brighten someone’s future.

“The name Circle of Light speaks volumes. A circle represents wholeness and continuity, while light guides us to bring clarity and hope,” Sison said.

“Together, they represent our aspiration to create an inclusive empowering space where every individual feels valued, inspired and uplifted. Circle of Light reminds us that we are all interconnected and that together, we can illuminate the path to a brighter future,” he added.

‘Brighter together’

Photo Release Sun Life Philippines, Liter of Light and National Museum of the Philippines achieve Guinness World Records™ title for largest display of solar-powered lamp

Until July 9, museumgoers and passersby can stroll through a field of nearly 3,000 solar lamps, artfully arranged to form the iconic shape of the Philippine sun, crowned by the glowing words “Brighter Together.”

Long before the lamps lit up the National Museum, Circle of Light began as a simple yet powerful idea: to mark Sun Life Philippines’ 130th year by creating something that would outlast the moment.

“Rather than a traditional celebration, we wanted to create a symbol of hope and unity—something that would leave a tangible impact on our communities,” Carla Gonzalez-Chong, chief client experience and marketing officer of Sun Life Philippines, told Philstar.com.

“We saw an opportunity to combine sustainability, art and community engagement into a single, powerful initiative. That’s how Circle of Light was born,” she added.

Each solar lamp was assembled by Sun Life employees, advisors and volunteers in collaboration with global nonprofit Liter of Light, pottery studio Odangputik Art Space, and the National Museum of the Philippines; and then placed on handcrafted pottery bases, combining local artistry with sustainable innovation.

According to Gonzalez-Chong, this exhibit represents a “sustainable, tangible and transformative form of impact, and as a life insurance and asset management company, Sun Life is committed to building a sustainable future grounded in its core pillars: increasing financial security and fostering healthier lives.

Through Circle of Light, she said the company brings this commitment to life by providing clean energy to underserved Filipino communities, supporting the livelihoods of local potters, and harnessing the power of collective action.

“Circle of Light is a declaration of Sun Life’s long-term commitment to sustainability. By choosing solar energy and community—driven execution, we demonstrate that sustainability is not just a value—it's a practice embedded in how the company operates,” she enthused.

Lighting the way forward

But why lamps? Gonzalez-Chong explained that the choice was both symbolic and practical, a way to bring light, quite literally, to communities still living in the dark.

For families in remote areas, one lamp can change so much. It can mean children studying after dark, parents continuing to work at night, or just moving around safely.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias The lamps have handcrafted pottery bases, combining local artistry with sustainable innovation.

This is the inspiration why Sun Life wanted to focus on lamps and bring them to underserved communities in Talim Island and Region IV-A, areas where access to electricity is limited or unreliable.

“For families in these communities, the lamps will extend productive hours beyond sunset, improve safety and mobility, and reduce reliance on kerosene lamps or candles,” Gonzalez-Chong shared.

“Since we are donating these lamps to communities, we want to provide them with clean energy and sustainable light. As opposed to kerosene lamps that can pose health and safety risks, our solar lamps are safe for them to use, and easily repairable with locally available parts so they can be used far longer,” she explained.

Until July 9, visitors are invited to walk through the Circle of Light, where each glowing lamp represents not just a record-breaking feat, but a promise to bring light and hope. And as the exhibit draws to a close, the lamps will begin their second life, lighting real homes in communities with limited access to electricity.

“This Circle of Light initiative showcases how our collective efforts can lead to meaningful change,” Sison shared during the inauguration.

“So let us carry this forward and be a source of life for others and for future generations.”

The Circle of Light may have begun as a commemorative installation, but its glow also reflects the very essence of what Sun Life has stood for over the past 130 years—uplifting lives, protecting futures and helping build a brighter tomorrow for Filipino families.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Sun Life Philippines. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.