SM Supermalls Job Fairs empower over 180,000 job seekers

Thousands of hopeful applicants show up during the Labor Day Job Fair at SM City Bacolod.

Leveling up employment opportunities through partnerships, innovation and upskilling

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls continues to champion meaningful opportunities for every Filipino with its nationwide Job Fair program—marking a powerful first half of 2025. Since launching the campaign early last year, SM has mounted over 300 job fairs across its malls nationwide, connecting 180,000 job seekers to potential employers and leading to more than 24,000 on-the-spot hires.

Held in partnership with government agencies and private sector leaders, SM Supermalls’ Job Fairs have become a staple platform for accessible employment across industries. Ever since, SM supported the nationwide simultaneous job fairs of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) during Labor Day (May 1) and Kalayaan Day (June 12), offering thousands of positions to job seekers across the country.

Several successful hired-on-the-spot applicants pose for a photograph with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma.

Openings came from a wide range of sectors—retail, banking, food, BPO, manufacturing, logistics, manpower, construction, hospitality, corporate, even overseas deployment—making the SM Job Fairs inclusive and responsive to the evolving job market.

But SM’s Job Fairs go beyond job matching. This year marked a leap forward with the launch of the Job Fair + Skills Hub, in collaboration with TESDA. Through this pioneering integration, job seekers can now consult on their training needs and avail of free courses from TESDA, making them more competitive and employment-ready. It’s a holistic approach—from application to upskilling to employment.

In addition to its long-standing support for traditional sectors, SM expanded its reach through new partnerships in logistics and supply chain, retail and public health. In collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH), job fairs for healthcare workers were conducted to bolster the country's healthcare sector. These job fairs contributed to strengthening the health workforce, to the country’s healthcare system can meet the needs of every Filipino.

Job applicants pose with a Hired-on-the-spot Frame at the job fair in SM Mall of Asia.

As the program continues to scale, SM Supermalls remains committed to creating accessible, empowering and future-forward employment pathways for every Filipino. Because at SM, it’s not just about jobs—it’s about changing lives.

“I’ve been to other job fairs, pero dito lang ako na-hire on the spot. Ang daming choices, maayos ang lugar at may mga government booths pa! Super sulit.”— Jolina, hired as sales associate at an SM Job Fair.

“Yung mga simpleng bayarin sa school, at least mababayaran ko na at hindi ko na kailangan manghingi pa sa magulang ko. At dahil sa SM Job Fair po, unti-unting natutupad ang pangarap ko.” – Pauleen, hired as cashier for SM Hypermarket

Join the movement. Start something life-changing.

So, update that resume, bring extra copies and show up as your best professional self. Your next big opportunity is waiting. Don’t miss our Job Fairs this July!

July 11: SM City Trece Martires

July 22: M City Daet

July 22-23: PMAP JOB FAIR at SKYDOME, SM City North EDSA

July 23: SM City Sta. Rosa

July 24: SM City Caloocan

July 25: SM City Urdaneta Central

July 25: SM City Trece Martires

Dates and venues may change without prior notice. For full schedules and updates, follow SM Supermalls on Facebook or visit www.smsupermalls.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.