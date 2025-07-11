From one family kitchen to millions: Local food company marks 50th year

MANILA, Philippines — CDO Foodsphere, Inc. welcomed media stakeholders to its Malvar, Batangas manufacturing plant for a rare, behind-the-scenes look into the company’s legacy and future in celebration of the company's 50th anniversary.

The event, aptly titled "Welcome to our Home," offered guests an immersive journey into the heart of one of the Philippines' most trusted food companies.

Chairperson Corazon Dayro Ong, who started CDO in 1975, reflected on the company’s journey in an introductory message.

"When we started CDO 50 years ago, I was just a mom cooking in our small home kitchen—hoping to share something good with others," Corazon said. "I never imagined that our simple dream would grow into a company that would be part of so many Filipino homes."

"Seeing where we are now, and knowing that our food has become part of your tables and your milestones, fills me with deep joy and gratitude," she added.

The event brought together three generations of the Ong family, the founders and leaders behind CDO's growth from the said small Valenzuela kitchento a national brand trusted by millions.

The company's President and CEO, Jerome D. Ong, delivered the opening remarks, honoring the company's roots and vision.

Insightful talks were given by Vice President for Marketing Bernice Jalgalado on product evolution through deep consumer insight, purposeful innovation, and brand storytelling, and Vice President for Plant Operations Rene Hernandez on the company’s systems, including FSSC certification and expansive sustainability initiatives.

Guests moved through breakout sessions to experience the company's manufacturing excellence firsthand and learn more about its corporate social responsibility programs through the Odyssey Foundation.

The event also featured the participation of the third generation of Ongs — Janna Ong-Santos and Jao Ong — who spoke about their roles in brand building and customer development, giving a glimpse into CDO's future through fresh perspectives and youthful energy.

