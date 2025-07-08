Want to franchise? Fast food chain bares initial investment needed to open store

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine division of fast food chain Popeyes has launched a new franchising program with plans to double its stores by the end of 2026.

Popeyes Philippines recently opened its 60th branch in Dasmariñas — the first in Cavite — a continuation of strong sales performance outside Metro Manila.

Its parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI) reported that the Philippines is the world's leading market in terms of transactions.

"The franchising program was the next logical step," said Popeyes Philippines' marketing director Dustin Ngo. "It's a good investment opportunity and aligns with Popeyes growth trajectory in the next three years."

Initial investments for a franchise start from P45 million, an optimized amount for investors to have a better ROI (return on investment) in around three years, according to Popeyes Philippines' group chief financial officer Francis Reyes.

The starting amount already covers construction on a 1,000-square-meter free-standing store with drive thru, personnel training, furniture, fixtures, equipment, and a 10-year franchise agreement.

Reyes clarified there is a a separate 8% royalty fee and 5% system-wide ad fee that are based on store sales performance.

Operational and management support will fully be provided by both the local team and RBI, the latter through an online system, resources cover guest experience, restaurant maintenance and safety, production and inventory, finances, and team management.

Popeyes Philippines chief operating officer Dan Hayton said they are aiming to double store locations within 18 months as a result of the franchising program.

