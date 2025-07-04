Love, culture tie knot in 1st DTI Wedding Fair

MANILA, Philippines — Love and culture was a match made in heaven during the first-ever Department of Trade and Industry Wedding Fair.

The event at the SMX Convention Center Aura brought to life the DTI's vision of empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by spotlighting their role in the booming wedding industry.

The wedding fair opened with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and program hosted by Isabelle Daza, setting the tone for a weekend filled with inspiration, artistry, and community.

DTI Secretary Maria Cristina Roque gave a speech highlighting the importance of supporting small and medium businesses as they are considered the backbone of the Philippine economy.

Day One of the fair featured a stunning fashion show with elegant gowns, handbags, and footwear by Filipino designers.

The second day saw a series of creative talks that enriched the experience for soon-to-wed couples and wedding professionals alike.

Local experts shared insights on topics such as visual storytelling, music curation, native textiles, and even the use of poetry in wedding elements, all emphasizing how Filipino culture can be thoughtfully woven into a modern celebration.

The final day concluded with a grand fashion showcase, highlighting the MSMEs that participated in the fair.

A memorable moment came when DTI officials themselves walked the runway in creations by local designer Frederick Berches.

Keeping the excitement high was Roque announcing the launch of the One Billion Women's Enterprise Fund specifically allocated to support Filipino women entreprenuers.

The event served as a strategic platform to connect local businesses with engaged couples and wedding industry players.

The wedding fair saw total sales record of P113 million from 80 participating MSMEs, a mark surpassing past DTI trade fairs.

