SM MOA Arena celebrates 13 iconic years

MANILA, Philippines — The SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena has long been the premier home for international world-class acts, creating unforgettable fan experiences and leading entertainment in the Philippines.

This June 2025, the iconic venue proudly celebrates its 13th anniversary—a reflection of its enduring legacy. As it celebrates this milestone, SM MOA Arena looks back on its most significant achievements while embracing its commitment to deliver world-class experiences.

The top choice venue

From its distinctive 'eye-conic' architecture to its versatile event bowl, expansive seating capacity and prime location, the SM MOA Arena has been crafted to serve as a premier entertainment landmark.

Over the years, it has seamlessly blended architectural innovation, world-class facilities, and customer excellence, hosting a diverse array of events that captivate audiences and set new standards in the entertainment industry.

Korean boy band BTS member J-Hope’s adrenaline-fueled performances transform the SM Mall of Asia Arena into a dance party for ARMY (BTS fandom).

These efforts have truly paid off, as the world-class venue has received numerous accolades that highlight its dedication to delivering only the best. These include being named Sports Venue of the Year (2023), a Finalist for Event of the Year (2023), receiving the Gold Award for Sport & Recreation Facility (2015), and the Apolinario Mabini Awards (2013).

Germany emerges as World Champions in their much-anticipated game against Serbia in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup 2023 Group Phase.

Championing live entertainment

Entering its 13th year, the SM MOA Arena reaffirms its commitment to customer service excellence, a core value embedded in its operations since its inception. Thanks to the undying dedication of hundreds of staff behind the scenes, the venue has become synonymous with convenience and exceptional entertainment.

SM leaders, Autism Society of the Philippines (ASP) organizers, and volunteers come together at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, showcasing the strength of community behind the success of the ASP Angels Walk 2025.

SM MOA Arena is committed to going the extra mile by further delivering the best fan experience through top customer service and by implementing cutting-edge security measures and interactive technologies.

The world-class venue looks to further champion convenience, security, and the overall guest experience in line with today’s technological standards. This commitment is evident in its substantial upgrades, including the installation of advanced turnstiles, state-of-the-art giant Light Emitting Diode (LED) media mesh displays, and integrated 5G connectivity.

The next step in evolution

Celebrating its 13th anniversary, the SM MOA Arena recently unveiled its new state-of-the-art centerhung, officially known as the “SM Arena Cube”. This launch represents the venue's continuous commitment to delivering only the best for its patrons and affiliated business partners, bringing more visuals to life.

The new SM Arena Cube makes a resounding introduction during a sports event, promising a better viewing experience for fans.

Ahead, the venue looks to renovate its existing facilities such as seating, turnstile system, enhanced anti-fraud tickets, double authentication and new sports flooring as part of its initiative to improve this timeless landmark.

Promise to be the best

Honoring its storied past and dynamic present, the SM MOA Arena is set to revolutionize the future of live entertainment locally and rival international event venues by enhancing its core strengths and embracing modern innovations.

The enchanting characters of Encanto bring magic to life in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero.

The venue aims to deliver an unforgettable year, featuring world-class performances like anticipated family shows such as the enchanting Disney On Ice, the largest sports events including the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), and global superstars like Park Bo-Gum, Super Junior, Babyface, Mariah Carey and Jason Derulo.

Boasting an unwavering dedication to live entertainment excellence, the SM MOA Arena is truly set to be a future-forward arena, continuing its reign as a home for the best live entertainment and world-class experience for years to come.

For more information, visit www.mallofasia-arena.com or follow @moaarena on social media.

