Honda Philippines strengthens global vision with new president

MANILA, Philippines — Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) has a new president in the person of Takeshi Kobayashi.

The newly appointed president is backed by more than 25 years of work experience with the company. Having taken on leadership roles across the Japanese and European markets, he developed a deep understanding of the global motorcycle business and a strong strategic insight, which are expected to propel HPI to new heights now that he is at the helm of the company.

He began his career at Honda Motor Co. Ltd. in 1999, when he joined the Human Resource Division before transitioning to Japan's Domestic Motorcycle Sales Division.

Over the years, Kobayashi took on senior roles across Honda’s regional and global operations. He served in the Overseas Operations Office, where he handled a significant tenure in Europe, including key positions at Honda Motor Europe Ltd.

As his career progressed, Kobayashi took on responsibilities within the Motorcycle Division’s Regional Operations for Europe. He later returned to Honda Motor Co. Ltd. to lead sales strategy for global motorcycle operations.

Most recently, specifically from 2022 to early 2025, he served as Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., where he played a key role and contributed the highest sales volume among the Global Honda Genpo in the last fiscal year.

With Kobayashi’s appointment as president of Honda Philippines effective April 2025, the company looks forward to leveraging his global experience to deepen its connection with the Filipino riding community.

“I am honored to join Honda Philippines Inc. and serve one of the most passionate motorcycle communities in the world. As we aim to exceed one million sales and production for motorcycles (combined ICE and EV) to further expand our market share, as well as enhance our Power Products Business, we will strengthen our product lineup strategy and introduce them through exciting launch concepts suitable for Filipino customers," Kobayashi said.

