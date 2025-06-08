Miss Universe assures Anne Jakrajutatip still CEO amid resignation reports

JKN Global Group, headed by its chief executive officer and biggest shareholder Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, has acquired the international pageant organizer formerly owned by IMG.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) clarified no new changes have been made to its leadership nor any modifications to the organization's executive structure.

The announcement came after reports spread online that the organization's franchise owner and chief executive officer Anne Jakrajutatip resigned from her executive posts in her own company, the JKN Global Group, because of allegations of falsified financial statements made by Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission.

The circulation of the reports led to some pageants fan believing that a departure from MUO may follow, but the organization released a statement that denied it.

"These rumors are entirely false and do not reflect the internal operations or direction of our organization," the organization said, adding that Raul Rocha remains president of MUO and co-owner with Jakrajutatip.

The organization reiterated it is committed to "empowering women worldwide and producing a global platform for voices of ambition, purpose, and change."

MUO revealed last week that the members of its executive team also include Thai businessman and founder of the Thailand-based Miss Grand International, Nawat Itsaragrisil, as vice president of the Eastern Regional Office (Miss Universe Asiana) and Filipino-American businesswoman Olivia Quido as vice president of sales and global partnerships.

The 74th Miss Universe pageant will take place in Thailand later this year, where Ahtisa Manalo will vie to succeed Victoria Kjaer Theilvig and take home the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown.

