What is the future of food? ‘Functional’ food, alternative proteins, exciting innovations at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025

This year’s THAIFEX-Anuga Asia saw a total of 3,231 global and local exhibitors, along with 88,349 unique trade visitors, industry players, thought-leaders and C-suite executives hailing from 143 countries and regions.

BANGKOK, Thailand — The future of food is being shaped rapidly and innovatively across the globe, and those leading the transformation have all gathered under one big roof at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025.

Held at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand from May 27 to 31, this year’s THAIFEX saw a total of 3,231 global and local exhibitors, along with 88,349 unique trade visitors, industry players, thought-leaders and C-suite executives hailing from 143 countries and regions.

This turnout cements THAIFEX-Anuga Asia as the largest international food and beverage (F&B) trade event in the region—where new-to-market products debut and countless business deals and partnerships are forged, ultimately helping advance the industry forward.

The rise of functional food and drinks

Aside from the nine trade shows in specific segments such as Fine Food, Drinks, Sweets & Confectionery, and Food Technology among others, THAIFEX also highlighted the latest F&B trends in Asia this year through special and supporting events.

The THAIFEX-Anuga Asia tasteInnovation Show 2025 is one such event that recognizes innovative startups at the frontier of these trends.

This year, around 800 submissions were received across nine F&B categories. Fifty were named finalists, with 10 emerging as winners. They were given the chance to showcase at another special event, the THAIFEX-Anuga Startup.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez The entrepreneurs behind GABA Calm Drip Coffee (left) and AYA soda

One winner is GABA Calm Drip Coffee by FOODHO, which claims to give a calming effect, contrary to keeping one awake. In an interview, founder Sunny Tsu shared that their story is deeply rooted in Taiwan’s coffee-drinking culture, which also allows them to de-destress after a long day’s work.

Crafted from 100% Arabica beans and infused with “GABAbiotics,” a patented postbiotic, this smooth, aromatic coffee offers rich flavor with functional benefits for stress relief and mood balance. Postbiotics are good bacteria in the gut which are byproducts of both probiotic bacteria and prebiotics.

“The tasteInnovation Award is an incredible opportunity for us to introduce GABA Calm Drip Coffee to global audiences. Today’s consumers are seeking more than just a caffeine boost—they want mindful products that support mental wellbeing and fit seamlessly into their everyday lives,” Tsu expressed.

GABA won under the Functional Health Innovations, a category on drink products with targeted anti-stress, immunity and digestion benefits.

Meanwhile, finalist Kevin Law-Smith was ecstatic to showcase a first-of-its-kind healthy soda, called AYA. It is a blend of turmeric, curcumin and green tea extracts with ginger and green tea.

Asked what inspired him to create AYA, he answered, “Everyone wants something that’s ‘better for you’ like functional beverages; that helps you sleep and alleviates stress. In fitness, everyone's working out and joining run clubs. But in this health wave, there's no beverage under this category. Everything has artificial flavors, artificial sugars, and doesn't taste great.”

Hence, he came out with AYA in Thailand, a turmeric soda that is packed with antioxidants, adaptogens and nootropics to help support mental performance, cellular DNA resilience, immune health, metabolism, lower stress and improve mood.

Consumer behavior shifting toward sustainability

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez

Every year, THAIFEX also presents consumer behavior and market trends that provide insights to both exhibitors and visitors alike.

In an exclusive media engagement, Fellicia Kristianti, customer success manager for Asia Pacific at Innova Market Insights, presented the “Consumer Trends 2025 Asia Edition.” From their Innova Lifestyle & Attitudes Survey 2024 (Asia: average of China, India and Indonesia), they found out that:

Health and wellbeing remains a top priority for 1 in 3 consumers in Asia, with 47% of saying that they have become more self-sufficient in the care of their own health

Health of the planet is a key driver of more conscious living, with 1 in 3 consumers in Asia expect companies to act on nature protection, as well as raising health and nutrition standards

“Trendipedia,” Tetra Pak’s biennial study on consumer behavior, also reported consumers now expect brands to champion sustainability and offer sustainable solutions without compromising convenience or affordability.

Supanat Ratanadib, marketing director at Tetra Pak Limited, reported that today, six out of 10 consumers now want to purchase cleaner. He continued that 77% agree that “we are heading for environmental disasters unless we change our habits quickly,” while 45% “have reduced the amount of food and beverage that are wasted at home.”

The “Trendipedia” presentation was part of THAIFEX’s Future Food Experience+ program that held daily talks and panel discussions with keynote speakers and experts.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez Panel discussion on The Future of Alternative Proteins – Innovation, Sustainability and Consumer Adoption

The Future of Alternative Proteins – Innovation, Sustainability and Consumer Adoption, featured a panel who tackled the continued shift on alternative proteins.

Speakers emphasized how alternative proteins are not just considered alternatives but a must for many consumers, who are now shifting to healthier and more sustainable eating habits.

One such company that understands this consumer shift on healthier and cleaner options is Thailand-based Swees Plant Based Foods Co., which has been producing plant-based cheese products.

“When I moved here from Switzerland like 10 years ago, I changed my diet to become like a plant- based vegan. And there was like one thing that I miss in the vegan diet. Being Swiss, we eat a lot of cheese,” CEO and Founder Nicolas Frauenfelder shared.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdeza Swees Plant Based Foods Co. CEO and Founder Nicolas Frauenfelde

This has led him to making his own plant-based cheese, which his friends and family also liked, giving him the idea of making his hobby into a business.

“it started like really organically, growing, and now we are leading manufacturer for plant-based cheese here in Thailand. . . In the beginning, we were just doing different type of block and sliced cheeses, like a mozzarella, cheddar, Swiss, smoked mozzarella, but now we diversify more and we have also like cream cheeses, which are made from pea protein. We've got cheese dips, cheese sticks, and now we're also doing plant-based pizza,” Frauenfelder continued.

From his humble roots, Frauenfelder was proud to introduce Swees’ newest plant-based, ready-to-eat pizza at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia.

Driving the food industry forward

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez The official opening ceremony attended by key officials from Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion - Ministry of Commerce, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse.

THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 is indeed another successful edition, generating over 135 billion baht of trade value, according to Thailand’s Commerce Ministry.

Every year, organizers behind THAIFEX curate a mix of returning exhibitors and new ones, to excite both local and international trade visitors. First-time participants this year came from 10 markets across Central Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe.

New countries also showcased new pavilions at the event, bringing in new brands and faces, such as The Yoghurt Shop at the Australian pavilion, and Hiang Kie Coffee Group at the Hong Kong pavilion.

While some exhibitors have intentionally selected THAIFEX-Anuga Asia as the launchpad to debut their latest products, because of the show’s focus on the future of food.

For example, FarmFrites at the Nertherlands pavilion introduced their new fries product, called scoops, which are meant to innovate the way consumers enjoy French fries. The potatoes are cut and shaped like scoops, perfect for scooping dips–hence the name.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez The Yoghurt Shop at the Australian pavilion (left), and Hiang Kie Coffee Group at the Hong Kong pavilion

Hiang Kie Coffee Group launched their new Hong Kong Style Milk Tea that can be enjoyed via drip bags. It’s best enjoyed with Hong Kong evaporated milk.

In a media roundtable, Wendy Lim, general manager for Food & Food Technology Exhibitions, said, “The event has firmly established itself now, not just as the largest food show in Asia, but also a very influential one. The industry is now acknowledging this fact, and many new countries, many new exhibitors are now asking about the show.”

Together with Project Director Lynn How, they stressed that THAIFEX is not just a platform for dealmaking but also to make real connections with businesses in the region, while start-ups and small to medium business are also given the chance to showcase their products and innovations.

THAIFEX-Anuga Asia is organized by Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion - Ministry of Commerce, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse.

THAIFEX-Anuga Asia will return May on 26 to 30, 2026. For more information and updates on upcoming events, visit https://thaifex-anuga.com.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with THAIFEX-Anuga Asia and Koelnmesse. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.