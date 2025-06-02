Spanish CEO, â€˜hacienderoâ€™ recalls fond memories of the Philippines

Spanish CEO, ‘haciendero’ recalls fond memories of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — “I always have the passion about the Philippines.”

Such was the declaration of Dr. Fernando Bouffard Fita, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of medical aesthetics and dermatological solutions company Innoaesthetics based in Spain.

Although Fita is Spanish, his father was born and raised in Dumaguete and has a deep personal connection to the Philippines that he passed on to Fita.

Because of this “deep connection,” Fita had been to the Philippines for over 30 times, and has become very fond of the country and its culture, traditions and people.

“I always have the passion about the Philippines, about the family, the traditions,” he told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview following his company’s recent launch in Shangri-La The Fort, Taguig City.

“My dad was born here in the Philippines. He grew up here until he went to the university that he moved to Spain for studying Medicine,” Fita shared. “My dad taught me (Filipino values) like respect for parents, grandparents.”

Fita had been to the country for over 30 times, and each time, he gets to enjoy here authentic Pancit and Adobo, his favorite Filipino fare.

“I love the Filipino food because at the end, you know that it's a mixture in between Spanish and Asian and Filipino and how they combine the traditional cooking of Spain with that sweet flavor at the end is something that we love.”

Whenever Fita is in town, he would stay at their family “hacienda” (estate) in Bais City, Dumaguete.

“But many times, we are going all around all the islands,” he said. “Favorite part? I love Palawan! And I really love to be home (Dumaguete).”

According to him, his many years of going back and forth the Philippines has made him familiar of Filipinos’ skincare woes, which is why he brought his company Innoaesthetics to the country.

“There's a lot of acne problems, pigmentation problems, and yeah, even aging,” he enumerated the skincare problems where his company could help by equipping Filipino professionals and end-users with new products and technologies. “It's coming and something that we can fight in front of.”

The Philippines, he said, poses a great potential as a market for their company.

“It’s very great because you have a great culture about beauty, about having a nice skin. Skincare, for Filipinos, is very important,” he explained.

“Our mission in Spain and everywhere is to transmit the right information about the active ingredients that we are using, why and how to use them.”

According to him, his family’s secret to keeping Innoaesthetics, their family company of four generations with over 125 years of experience in Dermocosmetics founded in Barcelona, Spain, afloat all these years is by prioritizing credibility over profit.

“I think that the most important for keeping that business is to do the things in the right way,” he affirmed.

“To give credibility, not to sell (or) just only marketing, (but) just to give to the people (realistic results) and to know the limits because there always has to be a limit.”

