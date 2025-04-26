CEO credits OFWs' role in building a global direct-selling brand

MANILA, Philippines — Santé International Chief Executive Officer Joey Marcelo credits Overseas Filipino Workers' (OFWs) role in expanding the company's global presence since it was founded almost two decades ago.

Marcelo was the keynote speaker at the Asia SME Forum 2025 last March 27.

In his speech, Marcelo shared his journey — one marked by resilience, reinvention, and relentless optimism. He opened about founding Santé International back in 2007 after enduring five failed direct-selling ventures, a pivotal chapter he expanded on in a recent interview with ANC.



“When we started Santé International…I was invited to join a direct-selling business in 2001. I didn’t have any idea what direct-selling was all about. At the time, I really thought it wasn’t for me,” he recalled.

“But once I understood the concept, I fell in love with it. From 2001 to 2007, we ran five failing direct-selling companies. But I stayed passionate. I knew that with the right product, the right people on our management team, and the right leaders, there was still a real opportunity to succeed.”



Today, the company has expanded its footprint to 10 countries, including Cyprus, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States — with Italy next in line.

Marcelo credited much of this growth to OFWs who became early consumers and eventually, distributors. “They’re no longer just working abroad — they’re building Santé in new markets,” he said.

Formula to success

Reflecting on why the brand’s model has endured for so long, Marcelo talked about what he calls his “four-legged horse” formula for success.

“If you want to be successful in direct selling, you need four strong legs: stability, the right product, a good compensation program, and strong leadership and training,” he shared. “But if there’s a horse, you need a jockey. It’s about the total package — the right leader, the right company,” he said.



Now celebrating its 18th year, the brand continues to prosper under Marcelo’s leadership.

His message to fellow entrepreneurs at the Asia SME Forum 2025 was clear: stay true to your purpose, learn from failure, and be bold enough to try again.

“The passion is still direct selling,” he said. “But the dream was always bigger than just the Philippines. It was about building a brand that could help people — and building it with people who believe in it just as much as I do.”

RELATED: Vice Ganda joins noontime rival Vic Sotto in endorsing health supplement