Filipina entrepreneur shares online business success story

MANILA, Philippines — These days, when you are in an online business, you cannot afford to be complacent nor to ride along the initial success of your venture.

You have to meet competition head-on in a platform frequented by your target market, and you have to use the platform’s apps and promos creatively to show what you’ve got and convince them to buy from you.

This was exactly what Calliah Fashion did. Founded by Divine and McAnthony Aguilar, Calliah Fashion “opened” in 2020, quickly rose to prominence on TikTok Shop, and evolved into a well-loved local women’s fashion brand. The couple drew inspiration from their daughter and they worked to make the brand synonymous to beauty, strength and individuality. These values are now reflected in the brand’s designs and business operations.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the brand became one of the Top 20 Women’s Wear Sellers on the e-commerce platform. Driven by strong Self-LIVE GMV performance and through their efficient use of ACE Indicator System — Assortment, Content, and Empowerment — the brand has, in just a few years’ time, been able to build a successful e-commerce presence, driving substantial growth in just a few years.

The brand's journey on TikTok Shop has been powered by a carefully curated assortment of products that resonate with the brand’s target market. The Aguilars gained significant traction with monthly exclusive releases, especially highlighted during campaigns like Buy Local, Shop Local, where they introduced exciting deals such as Buy 1, Get 1 offers and high-discount product listings. These moves helped boost their Shop Tab GMV significantly.

Their smart and practical product bundling also contributed to rapid growth. The Chinese New Year 3-Pax Shorts Bundle, for example, saw an incredible 333% year-over-year (YOY) GMV growth during the December 2024 Buy Local, Shop Local campaign, as compared to the same period in 2023, because shoppers took advantage of the great deals as they prepared for Chinese New Year 2025. This is just one of the ways by which Calliah creates thematic bundles that quickly captures the attention of TikTok Shop users and thus paved the way for their products to become top-selling items during livestream events.

“Our brand has always been about empowering women to embrace their own style, and TikTok Shop has provided us with an incredible platform to do just that,” stated Divine Aguilar, the brand's co-founder. “The platform’s tools and the strong community of women have helped us reach new heights, especially with our exclusive product launches and bundles that truly resonate with our customers.”

Content has been key to the brand's success on e-commerce. By strengthening their affiliate relationships and creating themed public relations packages, the brand maximized the impact of livestreams and product features. Calliah’s livestreams gained notable traction during special events, including an exclusive collaboration with fellow Buy Local, Shop Local seller Josefina’s Kitchen, thus further elevating their visibility.

Through strategic use of in-app resources and social media promotions, the brand was able to amplify its reach. The result was a 17% increase in LIVE GMV in November 2024 and an even greater 49% increase in December 2024 during the Buy Local Gems feature. Their efforts in optimizing livestreams were mirrored in their Affiliate GMV, which saw an uplift of 100% in October 2024 and 165% in December 2024 as they tapped into their growing affiliate network.

“(Our) success is a testament to the power of authentic connections,” said Franco Aligaen, marketing lead of TikTok Shop Philippines. “By embracing livestreaming and exclusive product launches, they’ve built a strong community of empowered women, turning creativity into growth. We’re proud to support brands like theirs in shaping the future of Philippine fashion...”

Beyond product strategy and content, the brand's success is also a result of their commitment to personal and professional growth. The brand was one of only two Philippine-based sellers invited to represent local craftsmanship at the ASEAN Business and Investments Summit in Laos in November 2024. This prestigious event gave the brand an opportunity to showcase its products to international organizations and world leaders.

Additionally, the brand was featured in the "Sariling Atin" docuseries, where they were able to share their commitment to local craftsmanship and their journey as a Filipino seller. These empowerment initiatives, coupled with their participation in campaigns and seminars, helped propel the brand to a remarkable 87% quarter-on-quarter growth, making them one of the fastest-growing women’swear brands on the platform in early 2025.

The brand's remarkable growth showcases how a local brand can leverage digital tools to connect with customers and scale rapidly. From their product assortment to content strategies and empowerment efforts, the brand has become a prime example of how e-commerce can drive success for small businesses in the Philippines.