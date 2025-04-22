From Taguig to the world: Inside the lives of 3 British School Manila scholars

From left: Shara Ibrahim, Shana Bantayan and Erica Penera, three scholars of the British School Manila Taguig Scholarship Programme

MANILA, Philippines — Every student dreams of a brighter future, but financial barriers often stand in the way. Education, paired with the right support, becomes transformative—empowering students to dream bigger, break limitations and achieve more.

Scholarships play a vital role in expanding access to education. Most scholarships come with conditions—specific schools, specific courses and specific expectations.

But for The British School Manila, the most impactful scholarships give students the freedom to shape their own paths, pursue their aspirations and thrive in an environment where ambition knows no bounds.

Laying the groundwork

Photo release Aspiring scholars take part in the selection phase of the BSMTSP Scholarship.

In 2004, The British School Manila (BSM) launched the British School Manila Taguig Scholarship Programme (BSMTSP) to offer top students from Taguig City and Pateros the chance to pursue higher education on their own terms, at institutions that align with their dreams.

BSM Chief Operating Officer Maita Borromeo explains that the program goes beyond financial aid. It is an investment in students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and a passion for uplifting their communities. "It’s about investing in their future, their vision and their ability to be catalysts for change," she says.

Photo Release British School Manila Chief Operating Officer Maita Borromeo

The selection process, Borromeo adds, goes deep into candidates’ character and circumstances. Shara Ibrahim, a Batch 5 scholar and former journalist, recalls, "They wanted to know us beyond our grades. They wanted to know us as a person."

As Shana Bantayan, a Batch 2 scholar and a certified public accountant, puts it: "This scholarship gave me more than enough. It was a family, a support system that helped me navigate college and beyond."

More than two decades later, the program has supported 50 scholars, with 29 graduates—17 with Latin honors—shaping their futures in various fields. Currently, 21 scholars are still part of the program, continuing their academic journeys.

Lightening the load of ambition

Photo Release An applicant shares their personal story and aspirations during the BSMTSP Scholarship interview.

BSMTSP, in collaboration with the Department of Education, Schools Division Office of Taguig City and Pateros, identifies exceptional students from local public high schools, providing full scholarships from Grade 11 through university in Metro Manila’s top institutions.

Besides Bantayan and Ibrahim, Erica Penera is also fortunate to have received the BSMTSP opportunity in different batches.

In an interview with Philstar.com, these former and current scholars shared their journeys, highlighting not only the power of education but also the lasting impact of opportunity, ambition and the right support.

Beyond tuition and supplies, BSM covers essential expenses such as meals, transportation, uniforms and specialized equipment.

Ibrahim, for example, remembered the agony of wanting to pursue her dream degree—Journalism—in universities located in Manila, but also worrying about the transportation expenses. But with a BSM scholarship with her, a huge burden was lifted off her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Bantayan vividly recalled how BSM offered her the opportunity to pursue Accountancy at a private school, including some of the top, prestigious ones, even providing a list of options she might be interested in. However, she chose to attend a public state university, confident that the scholarship would give her the freedom to shape her own path.

What stood out even more was the absence of rigid grade requirements or pressure to perform. Throughout the journey, BSM never imposed pressure to meet specific marks, allowing them the freedom to focus on learning, not on hitting arbitrary targets.

Penera, scholar from Batch 10 and is currently a fourth-year BS Psychology student at De La Salle University - Manila, reminisced how the BSM scholarship has been a great relief to her and family during the pandemic.

"They supported us, even though there were no face-to-face classes," Penera says. "The allowance didn't stop."

Understanding that success goes beyond academics, BSM also offers pastoral care, guidance counseling and tailored workshops to support scholars as they navigate new learning environments and life transitions.

"They assured me that my well-being is more important," Penera recalls, referencing a time when she struggled with her studies. This holistic approach, she said, ensures that scholars are supported not only academically but also emotionally and socially.

Linking a community of scholars

Photo Release BSMTSP scholars participate in a workshop conducted by the British School Manila Student Leadership Team.

The financial support, though vital, is just one facet of the program's impact. It fosters a strong sense of community, creating a network of support that extends far beyond graduation.

"We have a group," Ibrahim shared. "We call ourselves ‘Team Clingy’. We met almost every week."

This camaraderie, as Bantayan put it, extended to weddings and significant life milestones, solidifying the enduring bonds forged through the program.

"It's more than just a scholarship program; it's also a family," Penera affirmed. "I get to connect with my co-scholars and share my problems."

Moreover, a strong sense of peer support is fostered through BSM’s reunions, programs and more, creating a nurturing community that connects current scholars and alumni, and empowers them to thrive academically and personally.

Words to future scholars

Having experienced firsthand the support and opportunities BSMTSP has provided, Ibrahim, Bantayan and Penera have words of advice to those future scholars.

“Never forget where you came from,” Bantayan said. “It's easy to forget about where you came from when you're already clouded with all the success, but it's important to be grounded regardless of how far you go in life.”

For Ibrahim, she just wants future scholars to “enjoy and not be scared to try new things.”

“You’re lucky to have this opportunity, as not everyone does. The sky’s the limit, even when it feels like your goals are out of reach. While there are things beyond your control, there’s always support to help you achieve them,” she shared.

Finally, Penera advised, “If you're selected to apply, grab the opportunity and believe in your potential. I know it’s easy to doubt yourself, just like I did back then, but it’s important to focus on your future and step out of your comfort zone.”

“You never know what’s waiting for you. There’s always hope. And if you do get the scholarship, just enjoy the journey—there’s no pressure at all,” she concluded.

Expanding possibilities for the next gen of scholars

Photo Release BSM holds a scholars' gathering aimed at fostering fellowship and celebrating the journeys of former and current BSMTSP scholars.

The BSMTSP is more than just an educational initiative. It's a narrative of how an international institution like BSM is empowering students to break barriers and inspiring them to make a significant difference in the world.

According to its COO, Maita Borromeo, they hope to gradually increase the number of students it serves and expand its reach.

“We are also looking to partner with companies to provide internship and employment opportunities. One of our goals is to ensure that scholarship recipients are not only ready for internships but also prepared for future career opportunities,” she said, adding that vocational scholarships are also being explored.

Moreover, BSM also plans to continue offering workshops, mentorship, career guidance and community activities to further support its scholars through their academic and professional journeys.

Asked what her biggest hopes for the program are, Borromeo shared: “I want to see it continue to expand and grow. I hope we can build a strong, nurturing and engaged community of scholars who not only support each other but also give back, creating a cycle of opportunity for future generations.”

As the program continues to evolve, its impact will undoubtedly continue to resonate through the communities it serves, demonstrating that with opportunity and support, dreams can take flight, and the world can be changed, one scholar at a time.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with The British School Manila. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.