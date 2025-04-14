US, Philippine companies partner to address dialysis centers shortage

MANILA, Philippines — US-based investment firm Confier Capital partnered with dialysis care provider Nephro Plus Consultancy Inc. to address the shortage of dialysis centers in the country.

Conifer Capital’s partnership with Nephro Plus aims to unlock a billion-dollar renal care opportunity in the Philippines.

With a deficit of 8,000 dialysis stations and 100,000+ patients having urgent need for treatment in a nation where Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) afflicts seven million (4th leading cause of death), the Philippine company is positioned to dominate a market supercharged by PhilHealth’s reforms, as evidenced by dialysis subsidies surging four times from $300M (2022) to $1.3B (2025).

Nephro Plus, founded by Donna Gatus Mangulabnan — a US-trained nurse with over a decade of experience across the U.S. and the Philippines, operates a growing network of dialysis centers, delivering over 50,000 life-sustaining treatments annually. Beyond its clinical footprint, the company has built a comprehensive dialysis ecosystem, offering consulting services, operational support, and the distribution of specialized equipment. This positions the company as a full-service provider in the Philippines dialysis market.

Founder Donna Gatus Mangulabnan shared: "As a healthcare professional and a proud Filipino, my mission has always been to deliver world-class renal care in my home country. Every new clinic we open means thousands more patients receiving the care they need to live fuller, healthier lives. This is more than business; it’s a commitment to creating a healthier future for the Philippines."

Meanwhile, Jimmy Quach, Managing Partner of Conifer Capital, said: “Nephro Plus isn’t just addressing a market gap, it’s solving a national crisis. This is a rare chance to scale a category leader in a sector where supply cannot keep pace with policy-driven demand. Our partnership positions Nephro Plus to lead the transformation of renal care in the Philippines, one of Asia’s most underserved yet fastest-growing dialysis markets.”

RELATED: ‘Integrity, accountability in public office’: ‘Lolo’ Ramon Magsaysay in the eyes of his grandson Paco