Print smarter! How parents and business owners can stay on top with Epson EcoTank L5290

With features like an Automatic Document Feeder, ultra-high ink yield, dependable performance and nationwide service support, the Epson EcoTank L5290 can certainly keep up with life’s printing demands.

MANILA, Philippines — Whether you're a parent facing your child’s endless school projects or a business owner with stacks of paperwork—or both—a reliable printer is truly a must-have. But what exactly do these busy people need in a printer?

Philstar.com spoke to parents and business owners about their daily struggles when it comes to printing and how a proper printer—perhaps like the Epson EcoTank L5290—can help them work smarter, not harder.

1. Printing should be hassle-free—especially for parents

Michelle Elaurza, a senior high school teacher and a mom of three, agrees that printing is an everyday necessity. Especially now that the school year is ending, she and her co-teachers are using reliable Epson printers to print student grades and administrative forms.

Asked if she’s ever had a problem with the printers—aside from poor internet connection preventing them from connecting to the computer sometimes—she says none. However, she hopes the ink doesn’t dry up and clog the printer when left unused during the summer school vacation. “I will have to check if they still work fine when we resume in June,” she quips.

Michelle Elaurza

Beyond teaching, Michelle also runs an e-commerce business, requiring her to print graphics, receipts and invoices. With three kids—two in grade school and one in high school—having a home printer is a must. “There’s always something to print, from product labels to school projects,” she says. “A good printer is an investment for every parent.”

Ness Rufino, a real estate broker and a mom to a kindergarten student, used to rely on print shops. “At first, we didn’t think we needed our own printer. But we realized how much money we were spending, and having one at home is just more convenient.”

With the Epson EcoTank L5290’s Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) feature, parents can simply scan and copy multiple pages easily, including long- and legal-sized documents. There’s no need to manually feed pages one by one, saving time and allowing for more learning.

2. Never run out of ink at the worst time

Printing at home comes with challenges, and running out of ink in the middle of the night is every parent's nightmare.

Ness makes sure they always have an extra set of ink bottles at home. “We print every day—worksheets, assignments and customized coloring materials”—because her little boy chooses the characters and objects to color.

To avoid last-minute trips to the store, they stock up on Epson’s high-yield ink bottles. The ultra-high ink yield of the Epson EcoTank series ensures that users get more prints for their money.

Ness Rufino with husband Raymond and son Riggs

3. Reliability is everything for business owners

Kristine Washum, a food business owner, knows firsthand how crucial a reliable printer is. “The worst printer breakdown scenario we had was when we printed 500 colored flyers only to find out they were printed unevenly. Not only did we waste paper, but we also wasted almost an entire cartridge of ink,” she recalls.

To avoid costly mistakes like this, she emphasizes the importance of choosing a reliable printer—one that consistently delivers high-quality prints without sudden breakdowns.

Epson has a reputation for durability, helping business owners focus on running their operations instead of dealing with printer malfunctions.

4. When printer issues happen, quick service matters

For both parents and business owners, waiting too long for printer repairs can disrupt their workflow. Kristine stresses the need for quick service.

“I believe that just like any other business, time is of the essence, so a solution is needed quickly. We need to be able to troubleshoot equipment problems at a moment’s notice, and that’s where service coverage comes into play. Being able to attend to the demands of the customer is very important to me,” she shares.

Kristine Washum

Epson’s nationwide service support ensures that users can quickly access expert assistance when they need it. With online troubleshooting resources and service centers across the country, users don’t have to worry about long downtimes.

5. Sustainability matters more than ever

As a business owner, Kristine admits she didn’t initially consider sustainability when choosing office equipment.

“After attending several seminars raising awareness on the importance of sustainability, we started adjusting our company’s efforts to make room for it. We began emphasizing cost reduction by using more energy-saving technologies, sustainable packaging and supplies and slowly transitioning into a zero-waste business by recycling,” she shares.

For Ness, sustainability means having devices that are efficient and come with minimal waste: “Sustainability is choosing home devices that are energy-saving and free from harmful substances. Efficiency means you want the device to meet your needs without constantly needing repairs or wasting resources.”

Epson’s EcoTank system is designed with sustainability in mind. It aims to reduce plastic waste from ink cartridges while promoting cost-efficient, long-lasting printing.

Do you have the right printer?

Parents like Michelle and Ness value convenience, while business owners like Kristine prioritize efficiency and reliability. With features like an Automatic Document Feeder, ultra-high ink yield, dependable performance and nationwide service support, the Epson EcoTank L5290 can certainly keep up with life’s printing demands.

Visit Epson Philippines website for more details. Follow Epson Philippines on social media for updates and promotions.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Epson. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



