SLGS Philippines hosts tech workshop to empower youth for Womenâ€™s Month

SLGS Philippines hosts tech workshop to empower youth for Women’s Month

(From left) Sun Life Global Solutions Philippines leaders Katrina Rodriguez, Ada Mae David, Nathalie Bernardo and Jennifer Lumbao highlight the importance of empowering women in the workplace, especially in the tech industry. Also in photo is Shiva Subramony.

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life Global Solutions (SLGS) Philippines, the Global Capability Centre of the global insurance and asset management leader Sun Life celebrated Women's Month by hosting “IT Girls: Empowering the Youth in their IT Careers,” a workshop designed to inspire and equip young women interested in pursuing careers in information technology. The event provided valuable insights into how to enter and thrive in the IT industry, and an inside glimpse on exciting career opportunities in SLGS.

Students from different universities gathered by partner WiTech (Women in Technology), a non-profit organization that aims to educate, inspire and empower youth to break gender barriers and use tech to make a difference in society, joined an afternoon of informative talks and fun activities by SLGS Philippines leaders.

SLGS is a growing talent and innovation hub shaping the Business, driving Transformation and superior Client experience by providing expert Technology, Client Operations, and Knowledge Services and advanced solutions. The company is committed to helping more Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives—Sun Life’s core purpose and mission, along with promoting an inclusive workplace culture.

“SLGS is a strong believer of the importance of nurturing an inclusive and respectable environment. As the technology solutions provider to the leading insurance company in the Philippines, we are in a unique position to inspire and empower young women as they start their career in technology,” said Nathalie Bernardo—VP and site head of SLGS Philippines.

Sun Life Global Solutions Philippines teams smile as they present their booths during the IT Girls Career Workshop to accommodate future leaders and tech professionals with their queries in the field and technology innovations.

Tech Compass: Industry insights and ideation exercise

The workshop began with a discussion of key trends in the IT sector by Jennifer Lumbao, SLGS head of Asia technology. The session identified key innovations such as Gen AI, Big Data, Robotic Process Automation and mobile applications as technology trends students can explore and learn as they start their career.

Harnessing the power of GenAI and other technologies, SLGS Philippines also shared examples of innovative solutions that have positively impacted various aspects of Sun Life. Together with Sun Life, SLGS provided support for the development cutting-edge technologies include Sun Buddy, a 24/7 New Advisor assistant that provides Sun Life advisers 24/7 access to resources and information on Sun Life products for better client servicing, accelerating onboarding and training, improving new adviser retention and leading to better client servicing and experience.

Meanwhile, Sun Life Asks which is implemented by Sun Life Global Technology teams, is an internal GenAI chatbot that enables employees to find quick answers and general assistance with daily tasks. Housed within Sun Life's existing technology ecosystem, the tool performs tasks like chatbots available externally and can help with everything from summarization of text to organizing ideas for a presentation or even analyzing the purpose or sentiment of an article.

Sun Life Asks was recognized at the 2024 CIO Awards Canada, which celebrate Canadian organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award recognizes the tech world's most innovative organizations and accomplished leaders.

Finally, the Sun Life mobile app allows clients to engage with the brand to manage their accounts anytime, anywhere, thanks to the Sun Life PH mobile app. The app also includes an office locator, a find-an-advisor feature and a frequently asked questions section.

These innovations highlight how technology is empowering customers and employees alike, further demonstrating how SLGS has become a talent hub enabling women in tech to reach new heights in their careers with the right tools and opportunities.

Attendees were also able to undergo a design thinking exercise, which allowed them to share proposals for how to improve financial wellness among Filipinos, with SLGS coaches and leaders providing insight and feedback on their ideas.

Student participants share their innovative ideas created in less than 20 minutes to the Sun Life Global Solutions executives and employees.

A career in tech: Starting your journey with SLGS

The next session included a career roadmap for aspiring tech and IT practitioners and interview and workplace tips led by Katrina Rodriguez, SLGS Philippines human resources and communications head. The session also showcased new hires under the Sun Risers program, SLGS comprehensive onboarding journey designed to warmly welcome and fully support new hires from the start.

SLGS Philippines also prides itself on its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEI&B) initiatives, which actively support women in technology. The Bright Women program, along with other employee-led Inclusion Networks, provides mentorship and career development opportunities that allow women to thrive in their careers, fostering an inclusive and dynamic work environment.

To build a workplace where an inclusive culture supports for women’s empowerment, SLGS celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) with the theme “Her Health, Her Power” which included activities different initiatives such as participating in the Filipina CEO Circle Women’s Run PH, an HPV Vaccination Drive, Mental Health Webinars, a fun Zumba and Pilates session for women and a Fireside Chat with SLGS Women leaders as the culminating event.

“This International Women’s Month, SLGS Philippines celebrates a global movement that paves the way for more women to pursue their goals. At SLGS, we remain committed to breaking down barriers with initiatives like this workshop designed to open new doors for youth, regardless of gender,” said Bernardo.

"We are excited to continue #AcceleratingAction toward a truly inclusive tech industry by providing insight into the industry and unveiling the exciting career opportunities that await these young women,” she added.

For more information on Sun Life Global Solutions Philippines, visit https://www.sunlife.com/slgs/en/.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Sun Life Global Solutions is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.