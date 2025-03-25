Influencer finds 'jowa'-business partner from dating app, shares tips

MANILA, Philippines — With the first quarter of the year almost over, have you achieved your 2025 goals yet?

Finding a new love and starting a business, according to studies, are among the top wishes of people this year – and Bella, an influencer, gives tips on how you can achieve both.

“Actually, it's a funny story because my partner and I came from a dating app…” Bella recalled to Philstar.com how she and boyfriend Harvey met through Bumble. To commemorate this, the couple named their business Beedazzle. Bella and Harvey recently celebrated their second anniversary as a couple.

“It's a Korean-Japanese concept that we try to bring here in the Philippines,” Bella said of Beedazzle and its “hero products” that include customizable bag tags.

“It's not just a bag accessory, it can also be just about anything like it can be your fashion statement also. I've tried using it in my jeans… to elevate the look… You can put meaning behind everything that you do on the backpacks, and it's pretty much affordable compared to going to Korea or Japan to make the trending backpacks.”

Bella and Harvey’s brand has been tapped by brands such as Korean makeup label barenbliss for the latter’s campaign last Valentine’s.

Among Bella’s favorites from barenbliss are its lip tints, Moist Mochi and Poreless Primer.

Like finding the right makeup, finding Mr. Right in love and business is "trial and error," said Bella.

“There's no really actual formula to it,” she said. “Luck is also a factor. I've been through 1,000 dates, I would say, before being able to find my partner who made happen with me.”

She, however, shared some pieces of advice, especially when using a dating app. First of all, make sure to research well about a person before deciding to have a meet-up.

“Make sure that their social media accounts are their actual accounts and you do your research on the person and there's always reverse image search and yeah, pretty much everything on the internet is kind of public information,” Bella said.

“So hopefully if you get on a date, if you find out from afar that the person is not who they are, so it's your call if you still want to proceed or you know, forgive the person for catfishing you, find out who they really are, or just walk away from it.”

According to her, if a date would not work out, don’t waste time and immediately communicate your feelings to the other person.

“But I think manifestation, knowing what you really want. Just like with makeup, it takes a lot of trial and error as to what shade fits you, what formula fits you. So same goes with dating… I can attest to, you know, bad experiences from the dating apps. I think it's about precaution and knowing how to put your safety first, regardless of what situation you are in.” — Video by Deni Bernardo, video editing by Chyna Merin