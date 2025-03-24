Kris Bernal reveals new business venture

Actress Kris Bernal (center) at the recent first anniversary celebration of Corso Como 88 One Ayala store in Makati City

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kris Bernal might be in showbiz hiatus to take care of her firstborn with husband Perry Choi, but this does not mean she has not kept her hands full.

In an interview with Philstar.com and select press at the recent first anniversary celebration of Corso Como 88 One Ayala store in Makati City, the “StarStruck” winner shared she has been busy overseeing the building of their new family house, and running their family’s new business venture.

According to her, she and Perry decided to close their Korean restaurant, House of Gogi, in Banawe Street, Quezon City, because they figured out that it is not what diners are looking for in that area.

In the same street, but in a different location, the couple opened a new restaurant, Cheng Dynasty Hotpot, an eat-all-you-can restaurant.

The new restaurant, said Bernal, can sit 50 to 70 diners at a time.

Also at this restaurant, Bernal and Choi have business partners.

“Siguro, naiba na lang talaga ‘yung priorities ko. Unlike before, every year may teleserye ako. Wala akong tigil! Kung ‘di teleserye, nagbi-business ako. Ayaw ko nang nababakante, ayaw ko nang walang ginagawa,” Bernal pondered on her new life as a mom and entrepreneur or “mompreneur.”

“Pero ngayon, I learned to slow down – okay, kalma lang, I don’t want to get pressured with social media. ‘Di ako makapost ng one week, two weeks, I don’t mind! Kung baga, hindi na ako nakikipag-compete at wala na ako sa mindset na kailangan nasa karera ako lagi.”