Ayala Land rebrands Hotels and Resorts Corp. arm to Hospitality

As part of this realignment, ALI implemented changes in key positions by appointing seasoned expats and younger executives while some of the company’s old guards opted to retire.

MANILA, Philippines — Real estate giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) rebranded its Hotel and Resorts Corp. arm to Ayala Land Hospitality and is setting plans for further rebranding and development of its current hospitality brands like Seda and El Nido Resorts.

The rebranding was officially announced during a media event held in Makati last March 11.

"I personally believe tourism in the Philippines should be a defining force in the furture," said ALI's Senior Vice President for Leasing & Hospitality, Mariana Zobel de Ayala.

Ayala Land Hospitality's president George Aquino echoed this sentiment with the company's vision of making the Philippines a must-see destination for all travelers.

Mariana cited the Department of Tourism's goals of reaching 12 million tourist arrivals by 2028, acknowledging the number may appear low but points out the Philippines has the biggest spend per capita in the region.

Aiding in that flux are a new wave of tourism, increasing visits from Filipino expatriates, and a continued growth in domestic tourism such as boutique hotels and eco lodges.

In that regard, Mariana shared that ALI has so far invested $500 million in Philippine tourism, and going forward will focus on homegrown innovation through its local hospitality brands Seda, El Nido Resorts, and Huni as well as international partners like Holiday Inn, Fairmont, and Raffles.

This innovation, according to George, includes a goal of doubling room capacity to 8,000 by 2030, high-impact investments to refresh existing properties, integration with regional properties, and double-digit annual growth.

Mariana added ALI would prioritze first locations where the real estate company is currently found, first with Makati then areas where international flights are available such as Clark and Cebu.

George chipped in to say, in terms of geo locations eyed for rebranding, it will depend on where government investment is going to be.

Ayala Land Hospitality's creative director Paloma Urquijo Zobel de Ayala shared some of the changes being implemented for current local properties.

Seda — beginning with the Bonifacio Global City, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao branches — will go through a three-year rollout of a new brand involving a standardized modern design but with localized features.

El Nido Resorts, meanwhile, will have curated experiences in each property across a four-year re-development.

One of these properties, Lagen, is currently undergoing changes and is set to reopen later this year with the assistance of artistans from all around the Philippines across all designs.

Paloma ended by noting the Pangulasian property is also seeing some changes, while Miniloc is due for a change like Lagen.

