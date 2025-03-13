Turning followers to customers: How microentrepreneurs are thriving through digitalization

(From left) What do microentrepreneurs Melanie Torres, Layzel Bocol Soto, Jaeme Tagle and Renalyn Tatad, have in common? They’ve harnessed the power of digital solutions to grow their businesses–and their success is celebrated at the 3rd Digital Financial Inclusion Awards.

Food and fashion businesses use social media platforms to share engaging content

MANILA, Philippines — These days, social media is not just for entertainment. Those in the food and fashion business have realized its potential as a powerful tool to grow their customer base.

Forward-thinking microentrepreneurs who have used this to their advantage include Layzel Bocol Soto, Jaeme Tagle, Renalyn Tatad and Melanie Torres. With the support of microfinance institutions, they have successfully converted clicks into sales and transformed the shopping experience of their customers through various digital solutions.

Digitalization for growing microenterprises

Trendy, stylish garments are just a click away with Jaeme’s live selling sessions and Tiktok videos.

In the Philippines, digitalization is a catalyst for driving business growth and financial inclusion. The third Digital Financial Inclusion Awards (DFIA) recognizes microentrepreneurs and microfinance institutions (MFIs) that embrace digital solutions to grow their businesses and empower their communities.

This is made possible by Citi Foundation, in partnership with the Microfinance Council of the Philippines, Inc. (MCPI) and supported by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The DFIA program leverages the success of the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards (CMA) program, which has recognized over 150 microentrepreneurs and microfinance institutions across the country for 18 years. Both CMA and the DFIA are changing lives by promoting financial inclusion in support of the government’s digitalization initiatives.

These outstanding microentrepreneurs and MFIs have successfully used digital solutions to perform a wide variety of financial transactions, from payments to savings to disbursements and investments. The DFIA, set to begin again in March this year, aims to inspire other microentrepreneurs and MFIs to embark on their own digital journey that will ultimately lead to business growth and livelihood opportunities for many Filipinos.

Converting posts to profit

As Renalyn uses Facebook and Tiktok to show how her delectable banana chips are made, more customers and resellers are encouraged to place their orders.

Layzel Bocol Soto of General Santos City, Cotabato lives in a remote area but because of her engaging Facebook reels, more people became aware of her food products. Her posts include a behind-the-scenes look at how McZel Food Products—coco sugar, banana chips, turmeric blends, and salabat—are made.

She joined Facebook groups and used Messenger so customers could connect with her business. With the backing of CARD, Inc., she is able to serve a steady stream of orders. “We have made transactions easier for customers because they no longer have to come to us. To order, buyers just send us a message and then pay through GCash and Maya,” Layzel says.

In the fast-paced world of fashion, staying ahead of trends is everything—and Jaeme Tagle of Taytay, Rizal knew exactly how to do it. As the owner of Marga’s RTW, she used Facebook and TikTok to showcase her latest collections, posting engaging content and holding live selling sessions.

With the support of Ahon sa Hirap, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), she strengthened her business. GCash, Maya and bank transfers made shopping seamless for her customers, giving her an edge in Taytay’s highly competitive garments industry. “Always know the latest social media trends. A single post can be seen by many potential customers,” explains Jaeme.

Renalyn Tatad of Calamba City, Laguna started selling her LasPelotas banana chips online. She took it one step further by using Facebook and Tiktok to showcase the production process, building trust and attracting both buyers and resellers to carry her products. Digital wallets like GCash and Maya made paying for orders easier for customers. “Whenever we have bulk orders, I take photos and videos of the products. When people see them online, they become interested in buying,” adds Renalyn, a client of CARD Bank Inc.

Shayban’s Bakery Needs has become a household name in Carcar City, Cebu, thanks to the talent of Melanie Torres for attracting social media followers. What started as a bakery supplies store expanded into a full-fledged bakery, as Facebook and engaging reels showcased her cakes and pastries to a growing audience.

After ordering online, customers can place orders and pay via konek2CARD, GCash, or online banking. With the support of CARD MRI Rizal Bank Inc., she has been able to consistently deliver quality products. “When customers are satisfied, they will spread the word about your business on their own social media accounts,” says Melanie.

Celebrating the achievements of microentrepreneurs

Maintaining an active presence on Facebook has turned Melanie’s business into a household name.

Together with 12 other microentrepreneur awardees, Layzel, Jaeme, Renalyn and Melanie each received P100,000 as cash prize, along with laptops to help grow and enhance their businesses.

The following MFIs were also recognized as digital champions: Alalay sa Kaunlaran Microfinance Social Development, Inc. (ASKI), Community Economic Ventures, Inc. (CEVI), RAFI Micro-Finance, Inc., and Tulay sa Pag-unlad, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO). Special citations on digitalization were given to BanKo and the National Confederation of Cooperatives (NATCCO).

The awardees were chosen by a National Selection Committee co-chaired by Eli Remolona, Jr., governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; and Paul Favila, chief executive officer and Banking Head of Citi Philippines.

Buyers no longer have to go to Layzel’s remote location to buy her products, as orders can simply be sent through Messenger

According to MCPI chairperson Gilbert Maramba, “The impact of digitalization is seen everywhere around the world. This transformation not only allowed MFIs to help clients thrive, especially during crucial times, but most importantly, it has helped the institution in bringing more transformative change to businesses and help them succeed in today’s challenging business world.”

The committee members are: Jose Ma. Concepcion 3rd, president and chief executive officer of RFM Corporation; Sandy Prieto Romualdez, chief executive officer of Inquirer Group of Companies; Ramon Lopez, independent director of SM Investments Corporation and former secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry; Salve Duplito, financial trainer and adviser; Lisette Cipriano, senior digital technology specialist of Asian Development Bank; Lowell Campbell, global digital finance and contextual innovation specialist; Atty. Rachel Gumtang Remalente, director of the Corporate Governance and Finance Department, Securities and Exchange Commission; and Sharon Almanza, treasurer of the Philippines, Bureau of Treasury.

