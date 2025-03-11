Tantoco family releases novena masses schedule for Paolo

MANILA, Philippines — The Tantoco family released the schedule of novena masses for Rustan's heir Paolo Tantoco who passed away at the age of 44.

Paolo's brother, Donnie Tantoco, said that from March 11 to 15, the novena masses will be in Hacienda Room, Sta. Elena Golf Clubhouse at 5 p.m., while it will be held at 1 p.m. on March 16.

The final mass on March 17 is in Rico's Cafe, Nena's Sanctuary, Sta. Elena at 3 p.m.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the sudden passing of our son, Paolo ‘Paowee’ Tantoco,” Paolo’s parents, Rico and Nena Tantoco, said in a statement.

“We are devastated by our loss and kindly request your prayers for Paowee and our family. We will share more details as we finalize arrangements for bringing him home to the Philippines,” they added.

A notable figure in the local retail industry, Paolo's contributions were vital in Rustan's operations.

Paolo is survived by wife Dina Arroyo. They have three children: Alana, Bela and Zach.

