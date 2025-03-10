Microentrepreneurs in the food business are stirring up success

(From left) Microentrepreneurs Teodoro Lamang, Jr., Maria Jessica Lavarias, Sunshine Genevive Molintas and Ricardo Santos take the spotlight at the 3rd Digital Financial Inclusion Awards, which celebrates their achievements in embracing digital transformation.

Awards program celebrates their achievements in digitalization

MANILA, Philippines — Start-up microentrepreneurs–particularly those in the food business—are going digital, using technology to reach more customers and grow their ventures. The secret to their success: maximizing social media platforms and utilizing cashless payments.

Teodoro Lamang Jr., Maria Jessica Lavarias, Sunshine Genevive Molintas and Ricardo Santos are among those who, with the support of their respective microfinance institutions, are embracing technology and growing their brands.

Leading digital transformation

Digitalization is transforming businesses in the Philippines, driving growth and financial inclusion. The third Digital Financial Inclusion Awards (DFIA) recognizes microentrepreneurs and microfinance institutions (MFIs) that embrace digital solutions to grow their businesses and empower their communities.

This is made possible by Citi Foundation, in partnership with the Microfinance Council of the Philippines Inc. (MCPI) and supported by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The DFIA program leverages the success of the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards (CMA) program, which has recognized over 150 microentrepreneurs and microfinance institutions across the country for 18 years. Both CMA and the DFIA are changing lives by promoting financial inclusion in support of the government’s digitalization initiatives.

These outstanding microentrepreneurs and MFIs have successfully used digital solutions to perform a wide variety of financial transactions, from payments to savings to disbursements and investments.

The DFIA, set to begin again in the first half of 2025, aims to inspire other microentrepreneurs and MFIs to embark on their own digital journey that will ultimately lead to business growth and livelihood opportunities for many Filipinos.

Scaling up by going digital

Photo Release The very concept of Teodoro’s cloud kitchen is as innovative as the digital solutions that power it.

Teodoro Lamang Jr. of Lipa City, Batangas, and a member of CARD SME Bank Inc., is leading the charge with his cloud-based kitchen, which operates brands like Fat Mama PH, Ben & Mama, Tikim Takam and Urbanica.

With no dine-in space, he maximizes Grab Food, FoodPanda, and a local delivery service to get meals straight to customers' doors. His business is easily located on Google Maps, and payments can be made by scanning a single QR code. “Being online makes our menu accessible. Creating buzz on social media generates high sales,” Teodoro explains.

Maria Jessica uses Facebook to post mouthwatering food photos which never fail to tempt taste buds and attract customers.

In Calasiao, Pangasinan, Maria Jessica Lavarias started El Bonita's Special, which offers a menu that has captured the taste buds of thousands online, and uses Facebook to cater to customers’ preferences and foster feedback.

By using GCash and online bank transfers, Jessica has streamlined transactions and opened doors to international clients. Jessica, whose business is financed by Tulay Sa Pag-Unlad Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), says, “Because of Facebook, we had an increase in savings and the number of customers.”

Sunshine Genevive’s strong presence on digital platforms helps her business cut marketing costs while reaching more customers.

Instead of participating in costly trade fairs, Sunshine Genevive Molintas of Tabuk City, Kalinga, utilized Shopee and Facebook to market Kalinga Mountain Roasters by QRS Farms. This attracted coffee lovers from Cordillera and Cagayan Valley to Metro Manila, and even Mindanao.

Aside from generating sales through her own pasalubong shop, she also sells coffee via resellers and hotel shops.

For financing, she turned to Alalay sa Kaunlaran Microfinance Social Development Inc. “Online marketing has helped us hit our target sales and save on marketing expenses. We just pay for Internet connection and Facebook boost posts,” she says.

By showcasing products on digital platforms, Richard’s business attracts not just customers but also resellers.

Ricardo Santos of San Miguel, Bulacan, offers bread and delicacies through Eleven Fourteen Sweet Candies by Inang Enyang.

Using Shopee, Facebook, and TikTok to draw in customers, he makes it easier for them to place orders and pay seamlessly via GCash or online bank transfer.

With these digital solutions plus financing from Alalay sa Kaunlaran Microfinance Social Development Inc., Richard says, “The business definitely grew, and now, we even have resellers.”

Celebrating successful microentrepreneurs

Together with 12 other microentrepreneur awardees, Teodoro, Maria Jessica, Sunshine Genevive, and Ricardo each received P100,000 as cash prize, along with laptops to help grow and enhance their businesses.

The following MFIs were also recognized as digital champions: Alalay sa Kaunlaran Microfinance Social Development Inc., Community Economic Ventures Inc., RAFI Micro-Finance Inc., and Tulay sa Pag-unlad Inc. Special citations on digitalization were given to BanKo and the National Confederation of Cooperatives.

The awardees were chosen by a National Selection Committee co-chaired by Eli Remolona Jr., governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; and Paul Favila, chief executive officer and Banking Head of Citi Philippines.

Remolona expressed optimism that these achievements will open doors for other microentrepreneurs and MFIs. “You have all shown how digitalization can unlock huge inclusion opportunities. Your efforts help build a future where financial inclusion is not just a buzzword but a reality for everyone,” he said.

The committee members are: Jose Ma. Concepcion 3rd, president and chief executive officer of RFM Corporation; Sandy Prieto Romualdez, chief executive officer of Inquirer Group of Companies; Ramon Lopez, independent director of SM Investments Corporation and former secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry; Salve Duplito, financial trainer and adviser; Lisette Cipriano, senior digital technology specialist of Asian Development Bank; Lowell Campbell, global digital finance and contextual innovation specialist; Atty. Rachel Gumtang Remalente, director of the Corporate Governance and Finance Department, Securities and Exchange Commission; and Sharon Almanza, treasurer of the Philippines, Bureau of Treasury.

