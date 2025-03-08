Filipino company introduces uniforms made from recycled plastic bottles in Thailand office

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Robina Corp. (URC)’s Thailand office has made great strides in its effort toward environmental preservation, as its employees are now wearing uniforms made from recycled PET plastic bottles.

The uniforms are made from 14 recycled 600 ml. PET water bottles, thus, reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 1.714 kilograms per shirt.

Stepping up its sustainability efforts with its upcycled uniform campaign, the regional subsidiary is promoting the recycling of PET plastic bottles into uniforms, highlighting the importance of reducing carbon emissions and combatting global warming.

For this particular batch of uniforms, URC Thailand collected a total of 21,000 plastic bottles from January to April 2024 with the particular intention of turning them into polo shirts. By June, a total of 1,500 shirts were produced and distributed to employees. The reduced CO2 emissions for all shirts amounted to 2,571kg CO2e, which is equivalent to planting 215 trees.

Employees staged a fashion show to proudly showcase their new upcycled uniforms made from PET bottles.

Apart from personally making an effort to collect a sizable amount of plastic bottles for the project, the Thai employees also actively participated in the design process. In the end, the design of Vichida Pengnum, URC Thailand’s Senior Employee Relations Supervisor, was chosen for the company polo. To celebrate diversity and creativity, a fashion show was held for the employees to proudly showcase the new uniforms.

Looking ahead, the regional subsidiary of the Filipino company is keen to continue this initiative to further contribute to the reduction of plastic wastes and carbon emissions. It aims to produce an additional 4,800 shirts in the future, which require 67,000 recycled plastic bottles.

Sustainable fashion is resonant to the Filipino food and beverage company, both in its local and international arms. Last year, URC Flour had its own upcycling initiative, where it partnered with local brands AraPilak and Aecovas Apparel to produce eco-friendly clothing using recycled cotton sacks.

In the Philippines, the company's business venture involves production of iconic consumer brands, such as Great Taste, C2 Cool & Clean, Piattos, Maxx candy and Cream-O cookies, which have been part of the Filipino people’s lives for decades. One of the country’s largest food and beverage manufacturers, it also has a significant — and growing — presence in the Southeast Asia. Its leading regional brands include Lexus, Tivoli and Fun-O.

RELATED: Upcycled soldiers’ uniforms for war-torn communities’ benefit among MaArte Fair 2024 exhibitors