Cybersecurity consultant emphasizes social media role for SMEs

MANILA, Philippines — A cybersecurity consultant emphasized the crucial role of social media and cybersecurity in the growth and sustainability of businesses, especially in the Philippines.

Innovative Business Solutions' (IBS) Edmark Estavillo said during a recent launch that it is very important for small, medium enterprises (SMEs) to harness the powers of digital technology to ensure the competitiveness of Filipino entrepreneurs.

Estavillo said the rapid digital transformation of the Philippine market demands that businesses invest in robust cybersecurity measures to protect themselves from online threats, which are expected to grow larger in 2025.

He further highlighted the growing importance of leveraging social media platforms not only to engage with customers but also to create brand awareness and foster business relationships.

In his presentation, Estavillo showed the correct way on how sales representatives should approach answering calls that can either enhance or hinder a company’s relationship with its customers.

“A poorly handled call can lead to lost opportunities and damage to the brand’s reputation, while a well-executed call can foster trust, build rapport, and ultimately close more sales,” he said.

“The demonstration provided attendees with valuable insights into the small but significant details that often make the difference in sales conversion rates and customer loyalty,” he added.

In an interview, IBS Chief Executive Officer Khelvin Cruz said they want to address the gaps in the business operations confronting the local SMEs.

Formed in 2024, Cruz said IBS seeks to help local SMEs to develop world-class standards in the office processes, such as corporate structure, accounting, auditing, and financial management

“One of the pain points of SMEs is only that a lone individual handles all the office processes, which shouldn’t be the case. The risks become bigger if you will assign all the tasks to an individual,” Cruz said.

“We do develop the processes of SMEs that would be tailor-made for their specific needs,” Cruz added.

Before an applicant gets onboard in their program, Cruz said IBS would interview the applicant’s business units to determine how they are currently performing.

“For instance, we can provide a manufacturing company with the proper techniques and methods to eliminate, if not minimize waste,” he said.

He said the evaluation process for a client that wants to get onboard would span six months to one year for onboarding. The second phase involves the development of the solutions and specific needs of the client.

Cruz said artificial intelligence will also be an integral part in developing their clients’ capabilities.

He said their company hopes to be the catalyst for business transformation, guiding SMEs through their expansion journey with the right strategies for sustained success.

