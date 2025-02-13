Local manufacturing brand expands warehouse, to launch new product lines

MANILA, Philippines — Lamoiyan Corp. announced that the company will enter the year with more brands awaiting market roll out.

According to its Chief Executive Officer Joel Conrad Pedro, the company is also expanding, with its planned warehouse expansion aimed at addressing the demands of progress while emphasizing the need for sustainability.

“The past couple of years after the pandemic has shown a big surge in terms of market demand for products with value for value for money that our trademark household brands deliver coupled with robust retail alliances and government partnerships has seen Lamoiyan growing in both categories and business channels,” Pedro said.

“While erecting physical storage may be the ultimate proof of business growth, Lamoiyan’s expansion includes forays into new channels like data-based new product development based on consumer need,” he said.

Four decades in the market sees the company competing on level field with global giants. Exporting to Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, local business and global reach provide good reason to expand its warehouse and increase in inventory.

Pedro is quick to clarify that, “The Philippines is still primarily the market, so we are looking at gaps for what type of products we should enter. The new channels we’re getting into are cosmetic lines but still focusing on quality and good value for money.”

“Lamoiyan is expanding towards adding value driven quality products that will be relevant for the newer channels and environment where we’re playing. The real essence of the warehouse expansion is addressing the results of doing good business that is the need for inventory storage,” Pedro said.

The company is awaiting for the arrival of new machines for manufacturing new product categories. Technology and innovation are part and parcel of business strategy in the age of digital, and the company prides itself in understanding the impact of digital supply chain models on the business.

Leveraging on the growing potential of online platforms and e-commerce, Lamoiyan aims to logistically serve client on-ground or online, big retail or sari-sari stores still mainly through its distributor network. The warehouse will function as storage for new product lines and will house the new process with the new equipment.

“The other part of having a bigger facility is to be able to logistically serve all the clients that includes online platforms. The warehouse is catered towards being able to add a future line, and a development for putting in new machines for us to manufacture other categories that might be useful for that next expansion,” Pedro said.

